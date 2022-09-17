Brandon Staley Explains What Went Wrong on Chargers’ Goal Line Interception vs. Chiefs

The Chemistry through the first two weeks of the season between Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and tight end Gerald Everett has come together rather quickly.

Everett, who joined the Chargers this offseason, leads the team with 125 receiving yards after games against the Raiders and Chiefs to open up the year.

However, the one time Herbert and Everett were out of sync with each other came early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game with the Chargers offense at the Kansas City 3-yard line.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button