Brandon Robinson Joins Charlotte Hornets Staff

Jan 25, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Brandon Robinson (4) shoots against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at the Dean E. Smith Center. The North Carolina Tar Heels won 94-71. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Former UNC Basketball player and Graduate Assistant Brandon Robinson has joined the staff of the NBA Charlotte Hornets as a Basketball Operations Assistant.

Brandon Robinson is taking his talents to Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets basketball team of the NBA. “B-Rob” won’t be on the court but he will be a part of the staff as a Basketball Operations Assistant. @Britishtarheel made the announcement on Twitter earlier today.

𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐖𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐒!@BRob_4 has joined the staff at the Hornets as Basketball Operations Assistant. The 2017 NCAA Champion and former Graduate Assistant speaks on his new role in the NBA: https://t.co/ENqGSHl3yG pic.twitter.com/s0GuWHeB5S — British Tar Heel (@britishtarheel) September 25, 2022

Last season Robinson was a member of Hubert Davis’s staff as the first-every Graduate assistant. Davis was true to his promise of keeping his staff made up of Carolina Family members and proved it with Robinson’s role. Robinson was a member of the Tar Heels from 2016-2020. In 2017, Robinson was a part of the national championship team.

“B-Rob” was always a fan favorite and a great example of the kind of growth players achieve as they progress through their college careers. As a freshman, Robinson averaged 1.9 points. In his final season in Chapel Hill, he averaged 11.8 points. His three-point shooting was something that kept other teams honest on the perimeter.

Robinson told British tarheel:

“My main role last year was to mostly help out with film and workouts on the court before and after practice. I would pull clips to show players or games for Coach Davis. I would also just try to be there for the players and help them get through the ups and downs that a season brings.” – Brandon Robinson

Robinson joins a Charlotte Hornets team that went 43-39 last season. Steve Clifford Returns as the head coach of the Hornets after the firing of James Borrego. The Hornets have a young team with several former ACC players.

In case you were wondering, Robinson has already updated his Linkedin profile to reflect his new position.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.