Brandon Miller’s Hot Hand Propels Bama Basketball Past Jax State

Jacksonville State hung around with Alabama for a while, but the Gamecocks couldn’t Hang with Alabama freshman Brandon Miller. Miller scored 20 points in 6:51 through the middle of the second half as Bama went from a 13-point lead to a 32-point advantage en route to a 104-62 win over Jax State Friday.

Alabama, ranked 18th in the Nation by the Associated Press and 16th in the Coaches Poll, improved to 4-0, while Jax State fell to 1-2.

Alabama next goes to the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., where the Crimson Tide will open up Thanksgiving night against Michigan State at 9:30 pm CST (7:30 Pacific) on ESPN. The tournament continues on Saturday, Nov. 26 (Bama vs. Oregon or UConn) and Monday, Nov. 28 (TBA). The Tide Returns to Coleman Coliseum December 3 vs. South Dakota State.

Miller finished with 28 points and 8 rebounds. They hit 9-12 from the field, including 7-9 on treys. Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett had 18 points each.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats has been assuring skeptics that he has a good shooting team, and Friday Tide players made his case. Bama hit 34-66 field goals (51.5 percent) and 21-46 on three-point attempts for 45.7 percent.

“I don’t know if anyone believed me,” Oats said. “Obviously, it’s nice to make shots.”

They said, “Our defense played better in the second half. We were giving them too many points on their possessions. It really picked up after the first four minutes of the second half.”

Oats was also pleased with ball movement, leading to 23 assists.

“I think we’re in a good place,” they said. “The guys are doing what we are asking of them. We did a good job of taking care of the ball.” Bama had only 13 turnovers, and those led to only 9 Jax State points. The Gamecocks committed only 14 turnovers, but the Tide scored 24 points off them.

Jacksonville State got 13 points each from Juwan Purdue and Amanzi Ngumezi and 12 from Demaree King as the Gamecocks hit 19-54 field goals (only 7-27 in the second half) for 35.2 percent and 9-24 on three-pointers (37.5 percent ).

Both teams made 15-21 free throws.

Jahvon Quinerly, on restricted minutes as he continues recovery from an ACL injury, played 17 minutes and had a pair of treys for six points, but his primary contribution was eight of Bama’s 23 assists with no turnovers. “It was great to have him back in,” Oats said.

Alabama didn’t have quite the rebounding night as it had in the first three games when it averaged over 58 per game, but the Tide still had a 49-25 advantage on the boards. Noah Clowney led the way for the Tide with 10.

Alabama had advantages of 21-10 on second chance points, 22-14 on points in the paint, and 16-0 on fast break points.

Jahvon’s brother, Jaden, gets a mention as his free throw with 1:31 to play after the bench had been cleared put the Tide as the century mark.

Jahvon Quinerly’s entry into the game early in the first half had a big impact as his five first half assists led to 14 Crimson Tide points when the game was in back-and-forth mode. Alabama would emerge with a 51-39 lead.

Bama scored the final eight points of the half and also had a 16-4 run midway through the half that put the Tide in front by seven at 35-28 – and ahead for the remainder of the half after four ties and four lead changes.

It didn’t seem like a 12-point Halftime lead as the Gamecocks managed to hold up to Bama’s effective shooting. Alabama made 12 three-point shots on 22 attempts (54.5 percent) and 18-31 total on field goals (58.1 percent). The Gamecocks were good on 12-27 (44.4 percent) and 7-14 treys. Jacksonville State had 8-10 free throws to the Tide’s 3-6 advantage.

Mark Sears was 4-6 on three-pointers and 6-8 on field goals for 16 first half points.

Jax State led by 5 points near the midpoint of the first half, but Alabama took the lead for good at 27-26. The 12-point advantage on a Sears drive with 3 seconds to play was Bama’s greatest of the first half.

It would grow quickly in the second half as Bama opened on a 24-9 start.

TIDE NOTES: Alabama starters were the same as they have been in Bama’s first three games, Charles Bediako at center with guard Mark Sears, guard Nimari Burnett, forward Noah Clowney, and forward Brandon Miller.

Alabama’s group of newcomers is certainly contributing. Of the Tide’s 339 points, 268 have been scored by newcomers – 79.1 percent.

Alabama’s 21 assists are third most in Crimson Tide history and one of three of the all-time highs in the Southeastern Conference. Bama’s record is 23 against LSU and second best against Auburn.