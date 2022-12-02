Brandon Miller among top NBA prospects in 2023

The Alabama men’s basketball team is one of the most fun teams to watch in recent memories and a lot of that has to do with the play of the Sensational freshman forward Brandon Miller.

Miller has taken college basketball by Storm early on in the season and is clearly one of the best players in the country.

Through the first seven games of the season, Miller is averaging 19.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. The 6’9″ forward is shooting 40% from the field, 80% from the free throw line, and 48% from three.

Recently, 247Sports updated their 2023 NBA Big Board and the super-star for the Tide came in at No. 7.

247 would list scoring, defensive versatility, and shot-making as Miller’s key attributes.

Here is everything they had to say about Miller’s NBA prospects:

Brandon Miller has long been one of the most tantalizing prospects in this class. His size, athleticism, and skillset have been extremely enticing, but his motor and production didn’t always match the talent in high school. However, Miller started piecing it together heading into his senior year and it is all taking form for him in Tuscaloosa. He’s an advanced and dynamic scorer who can rebound and defend multiple positions while improving his outside jumper. Miller has been Spectacular so far this season but is also the oldest freshman in this draft class.

There is no denying the impact that Miller has had on Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide this season and it will be fun to see just how far the freshman can carry Alabama.

