Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now

Brandon Marshall is Radio Row.

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 02: New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel’s Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league.

While is Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button