Brandon Kulp’s golden goal and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes from Tuesday | Soccer

For the second time in its first three games of the season, the Cumberland Valley boys soccer team took an opponent to overtime.

But unlike Friday’s scoreless draw against Hempfield, Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth with visiting Chambersburg ended with a winner.

Brandon Kulp’s goal in the fourth minute of the first overtime period helped the Eagles (1-0 Commonwealth, 2-0-1) remain unbeaten. Michael Selan also scored his first goal of the season for Cumberland Valley, which is scheduled to complete its four-game season-opening homestand Thursday against Cedar Cliff in another division matchup.

Colts clip Crest

The aforementioned Cedar Cliff side earned its first win of the season Tuesday, topping Cedar Crest 4-2 in a nonleague game in Lebanon that had been rescheduled from last week. After a 3-13-1 season in 2021, the Colts have opened their season with a 1-2 record in three nonleague games, and Tuesday’s two-goal decision evened out their season’s goal differential.

Stockbauer strikes again

Mechanicsburg dropped its Mid-Penn Keystone opener 2-1 at Palmyra. Liam Stockbauer continued his season-long scoring streak for the Wildcats (0-1 Keystone, 4-2 overall), scoring his ninth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the second half. After the setback to Palmyra (1-0, 3-0), Mechanicsburg continues a challenging leg of its Keystone schedule Thursday when it hosts unbeaten Lower Dauphin (1-0, 3-0-1).

Tuesday’s scores

Central Dauphin 2, Carlisle 0

State College 8, Red Land 1

Cumberland Valley 2, Chambersburg 1 (OT)

Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 1

Lancaster Country Day 7, Harrisburg Academy 0

Cedar Cliff 4, Cedar Crest 2

West Shore Christian 9, Harrisburg Christian 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m

Northern at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m

Harrisburg at Trinity, 6:30 p.m

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m