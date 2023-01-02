Brandon Ingram’s Injury Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

It’s Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will remain without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Monday.”

