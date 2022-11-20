Brandon Ingram’s career-best three-point percentage vaults him into the NBA’s top five

When you think of Brandon Ingram’s game, you probably first think of his unblockable mid-range jumpers, or his spinning, athletic drives to the basket that often result in finger-roll layups or dunks. You don’t necessarily picture “feared spot-up shooter,” but early in his seventh NBA season, the 6-foot-8 forward has been one of the league’s premier three-point marksmen. Entering Sunday’s games, Ingram ranked fifth in three-point percentage (49.0) among qualified players, the best rate of his pro career. His previous top percentage was 39.1 in 2019-20, his first campaign with New Orleans.

While sinking two-plus treys in seven of the nine games he’s played since returning from a concussion, Ingram has been a scorching 20/42 from distance. A career 36.5 percent shooter, he’s raised his effectiveness from 32.9 over three seasons with the Lakers to 37.8 with the Pelicans. It was an area Ingram wanted to keep improving during the offseason.

“It was a focus, just trying to do everything on the floor and be adaptable in every situation, whether it’s me putting on a passing clinic, me creating for my teammates, or me trying to go score,” Ingram said. “(Friday vs. Boston, when he shot 5/11) was an OK night behind the line. I was pretty comfortable, and they gave me open shots, so I took them. I’m just trying to continue evolving my game in all ways.”

“We want him shooting open threes,” Pelicans second-year head Coach Willie Green said. “He shoots it at a really good percentage. I think it will open up the rest of his game. It’s something he’s working on, so it’s good to see him knock down a few tonight.”

The New Orleans offense figured to be a top-10 unit and has lived up to that projection, ranking seventh in efficiency (114.3), despite not always being at full strength due to injuries to Ingram and Zion Williamson. Ingram’s deep shooting gives the Pelicans another threat for a club that averaged a modest 28.6 attempts in its first seven games, but has fired 38, 33 and 35 in the last three. Ingram also already has four games of seven-plus assists.

“It frees up a lot for CJ (McCollum and Williamson),” Pelicans wing Herb Jones said. “When BI is cooking from three – and he’s a great passer – if guys are focused on him, he’s making passes to the open guys, and we’ve just got to knock down the shots for him.”

Ingram enters Monday’s game vs. Golden State having made nine of his last 17 three-point attempts. He’s also 22/25 from the foul line (88 percent) over the past two weeks.

“Now that I think about it, whenever he shoots threes, I don’t see him miss,” Williamson said. “Usually he likes to get to his middie (mid-range jumper), but lately you all see the confidence. He just walks into those three. He shoots contested threes that look tough, but for him, they are great shots.”