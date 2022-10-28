Brandon Ingram out, five Pelicans players questionable for Phoenix game

New Orleans has already seen its depth tested to a significant degree early in this NBA regular season, a scenario that will continue to be the case Friday, when the Pelicans visit 2022 Western Conference first-round playoff opponent Phoenix (9 pm Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, WRNO 99.5 FM). Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) was ruled out by the team Thursday afternoon, while a total of five other players are listed as questionable. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are among that group after being DNPs in Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Also questionable for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain).