Brandi Engeman Appointed Director Of Los Alamos Arts Council – Los Alamos Reporter

Brandi Engeman/Courtesy photo

LAAC NEWS RELEASE

The Los Alamos Arts Council is pleased to announce that Brandi Engeman has been appointed to the position of Executive Director. Engeman has been with the Arts Council in an official capacity since January 2022 as the Education Programs Manager and brings years of diverse experience to the organization from Los Alamos Public Schools, owning and operating her own business, as well as managing and working for other Nonprofits both locally and nationally.

The Los Alamos Arts Council Board of Directors said of Engeman’s hiring: “Brandi’s passion for the arts, experience with and dedication to youth programs, and connections in the Los Alamos community make her a natural fit for the position.”

“It’s truly a privilege to be able to work for an organization that I’ve loved since I first moved to Los Alamos in 2012 and that has always welcomed me through its evolutions over the years,” Engeman said.

In 2020, the Los Alamos Arts Council merged with the Fuller Lodge Art Center, and the Step-Up Gallery in Mesa Public Library also joined the LAAC organization. With the extreme challenges of COVID, LAAC only truly began its life as an expanded organization in 2022, which came with a variety of transitions and lessons learned.

“I’m excited to continue to strengthen and develop the Los Alamos Arts Council as we move forward,” Engeman said. “Its mission of Uniting our community through creativity and the arts is one that I deeply believe in.

LAAC as an organization looks to provide and expand the quality programming out of Fuller Lodge Art Center, such as classes for youth and adults, including the popular summer art camp, and hosting diverse exhibits that showcase the work of Emerging and established artists. LAAC is also excited to continue hosting its community favorites from arts and crafts Fairs to the Kite Festival to the Pumpkin Glow, and more.

“We are curious and creative when it comes to new ways to serve the community,” Engeman said. “We are finishing the year strong and excited about what is possible with the merged Arts Council while honoring the deep history of the Art Center and the Arts Council in this community. It’s important to me that we embrace the new while staying in touch with our roots.”

One of the most exciting events of the year is the annual Affordable Arts show in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery Shop. This show connects local artists, crafters, and artisans with the community to provide unique, handmade gifts during the holiday season.

“We have some fun surprises in store for our patrons on Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday,” Engeman said. “We hope everyone stops in to say hi and check out the new offerings and what we hope will be an enjoyable experience for the community.”

Affordable Arts opens on Friday, Nov. 25, with special hours of 8 am to 8 pm On Shop Small Saturday, the Gallery Shop will be open 9 am to 6 pm, beginning holiday business hours of Tuesday through Sunday 10 am to 6 pm There is an open house reception on Saturday, December 4 from 11 am to 2 pm and the public is invited.