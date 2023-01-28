Brandel Chamblee gushes over Rory McIlroy’s ‘lyrical’ golf swing—and makes 1 big Prediction

Not only is Snead tied with Tiger Woods for the most career PGA Tour wins at 82, but he is the oldest winner in tour history, having won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open when he was 52 years old. Chamblee also sees similarities between Rory’s swing and that of Boros, which he called “oily.” Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at age 48 and was the oldest man to have won a major for over 50 years, until Phil Mickelson overtook him at the 2021 PGA.