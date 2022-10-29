Brandeis’ Forestier makes her own name

SAN ANTONIO — There’s that instant connection when people hear Rian Forestier’s last name.

“Forestier” has significance in San Antonio high school basketball history.

That’s because Denise Forestier, Rian’s mother, scored 2,647 points — good enough for fourth all-time in city history — when she played for LEE from 1985 to 1988. Denise then played at Texas for two seasons before finishing at UTSA.

Rian, set to begin her junior season at Brandeis, is proud of her mother. But she doesn’t necessarily feel pressure to fulfill her legacy.

“There’s always been pressure because I want to make my family proud,” Rian said. “I want to make my coaches, my friends and everyone around me proud. There’s always been pressure to make my mom proud because that’s my mom.”

Steele’s Meighan Simmons is the city’s all-time leading scorer (3,406), followed by Wagner’s Amber Ramirez (2,769), Jay’s Clarissa Davis (2,759) and then Forestier’s 2,647.

Despite being one of the best high school basketball players in San Antonio history, Denise never pressured Rian to play basketball.

“She is probably one of the only ones at Garcia Middle School that’s ever played all six sports,” Denise said. “She played tennis, golf. She was a goalie in soccer. Purposely, we did not have her have a singular focus on one sport so she could enjoy it. She did pole vaulting. She tried everything because we never knew if basketball was going to be her sport.”

Rian also played volleyball, but through her own volition, she decided basketball was her thing. Right before her freshman year at Brandeis, Rian decided to focus on hoops.

“I played literally every sport I could possibly play, and I was just drawn to basketball,” Rian said.

Why?

“I don’t know if I can answer that,” Rian said. “I think it was just the way it made me feel. I think everyone says this, but I’m on the basketball court, it’s just me, the ball, the rim, the defender and my space. It’s like a therapy, and I’m just drawn to that.”

Brandies junior guard Alyssa Obregon, a lifelong friend, knew basketball was Rian’s sport.

“In middle school, she was taking over and controlling the court,” Obregon said. “She scored when she needed to score and took in all the pressure. She has only gotten better and taking on more.”

Rian cracked the starting lineup as a freshman. She scored 206 points in 20 games — a season truncated because of the pandemic. The Express-News selected Rian as its newcomer of the year that season.

Rian scored 572 points last season to give her 778 for her career. Rian also has 408 rebounds, 207 assists, 233 steals and 111 blocks in two seasons. The Express-News selected Rian to its Super Team last season.

But that may not have been the most impressive thing that happened to her last year.

Last fall, Rian was one of several area players Interviewed for a commercial on which Bleacher Report and AT&T were Collaborating with Becky Hammon as part of a Women’s empowerment campaign.

Rian was selected for the commercial, and they spent 10 hours last November at the AT&T Center recording footage for it. They chatted, played one-on-one and took shots. The commercial was aired nationally.

At the time, Hammon was still an Assistant Coach for the Spurs. The following month, she was named the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, which won the WNBA Championship last month.

“It was crazy, and I was grateful for every second of it,” Rian said. “I just wanted to soak in as much information and knowledge and wisdom out of it as I possibly could.”

Rian said Hammon is one of her role models, so to get to share that time with her was unforgettable.

“It was surreal because I never thought that would happen,” Rian said.

Denise was grateful to see her daughter engaged in conversation with Hammon.

“As a parent, it was a blessing to have someone with Becky’s perspective — they were able to talk about life, they were able to talk about basketball,” Denise said.

Rian will be one of the leaders of a young team that is looking to replace six Seniors from last season.

She is also looking to shore up her college recruitment. Rian, a 5-foot-11 guard/forward, is listed No. 56 nationally and No. 5 in Texas in ESPN’s Recruit rankings for the 2024 class.

Rian has received between 20-25 Division I offers, including from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Princeton, Harvard, TCU, Oklahoma State, California, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech, among others.

“I want to go to a DI school, and I know that I can do that,” Rian said. “But I want to have a good college career. I just don’t want to sit on the bench. I want to make something out of myself. And, if pro comes, then I could think about that.”

