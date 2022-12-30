Bramanti Leads Women’s Basketball Past Queens, 82-71

Chelmsford, Mass., fifth-year guard nets game-high 25, grabs career-best six steals





Bramanti scored a game-high 25 points and collected a career-best six steals to lead the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

EASTON, Mass. (December 29, 2022) – Stonehill College wrapped up its non-conference schedule on a winning note, securing an 82-71 triumph over Queens (NY) College in Women’s basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Fifth-year guard Emily Bramanti posted her seventh-straight double-figure scoring game, reaching 20-plus points for the second time, with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting, Converting 9-of-12 free-throws as she drew eight fouls , to go with four rebounds, a season-high matching five assists and a career-best six steals.

Fifth-year Sophie Glidden added 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, with nine rebounds and four assists, while a junior Cameron Ward scored ten of her career-high 14 points in the opening quarter to lead Stonehill to an early double-digit lead. Postgrad Maddie Loder chipped in ten points, while senior Mia Kelly nearly recorded her first career double-double, pulling down a career-high ten rebounds to go with eight points, three assists and two steals.

Senior Khadija Demry led Queens with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore Jenna DeGout added 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting off the bench with seven boards.





Ward scored ten of her career-high 14 points in the opening quarter as the Skyhawks staked out a double-digit lead (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

A back and forth opening four minutes saw Queens hold the lead (7-4) after a Demry three-pointer. Loder answered with a three at the other end and Stonehill responded with seven straight points to grab the lead (11-7) after a Glidden layup. The Skyhawks wouldn’t trail again, stretching their lead to 11 (24-13) heading into the second quarter, with Ward scoring ten of the hosts’ 24 first quarter points after finishing the frame with two free-throws.

Queens scored the first four points of the second, but Stonehill used a 14-2 run to open an 18-point cushion (40-22) after a Bramanti three-pointer with 4:40 left in the half. The Knights trimmed the deficit to 11 (44-33) at the break, but the Skyhawks were able to restore a 17-point lead (59-42) at the midway point of the third quarter.

Queens made another run, drawing within nine (61-52) on a DeGout layup with 1:46 remaining, but Stonehill was able to carry a 15-point lead (67-52) into the final quarter. The Knights wouldn’t go down quietly, drawing within seven (72-65) with 4:32 to play, but could get no closer as the Skyhawks made their next ten free-throws, including six by Bramanti to seal the win.

Noteworthy

Stonehill caps its non-conference schedule on a winning note in its Inaugural NCAA Division I season.

Stonehill and Queens were meeting for just the second time – the first since the Skyhawks posted an 80-66 win in the opening round of the 2015 NCAA Division II Tournament.

Bramanti scored in double figures for the seventh-straight game and 36 th time in her career, reaching 20 points for the second time (sixth career).

time in her career, reaching 20 points for the second time (sixth career). Kelly’s career-best ten rebounds is the sixth double-digit rebounding game by Stonehill this season. The Skyhawks are 3-0 this season when she leads them in rebounds.

Stonehill shot 60-percent from the floor (18-for-30) in the first half, making 9-of-12 shots (75%) in the first quarter alone.

Stonehill scored all 15 of its fourth quarter points from the free-throw line, converting 15-of-18 (83.3%) in the final ten minutes.

Up Next

Stonehill (4-9, 0-0 NEC) Returns to action on Monday when it makes its Northeast Conference debut at Central Connecticut State University at 4 pm The Skyhawks return to Merkert Gym next Friday, January 6, to host Saint Francis (Pa.) University for an NEC Matchup at 6 pm Queens (3-8, 1-2 ECC) Returns to East Coast Conference play next Wednesday, January 4, to host Molloy University at 5:30 pm

