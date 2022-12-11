Bralen Trice Is Still Contemplating His Options On Going To The NFL

Husky EDGE Bralen Trice had a breakout season in 2022, finishing as one of the top edge rushers in the country and ranking second on the team with eight sacks. He’s earned post-season recognition by several publications as well as the conference as well and because of that, as well as his physical tools — length, size, quickness, athleticism — he’s got a decision to make on whether he wants to go pro or not. He isn’t ready to announce anything, but he did tell us that the return of Michael Penix Jr. will definitely play a role in whether he will return or not…

On the feelings after the Apple Cup

“Great. I just kinda took it all in right after. Enjoyed the win, enjoyed the process and now we’re getting ready for our Bowl game.”

It’s if he’s thought about his future

“I’ve been talking about it with family and stuff, but right now I’m just focused on the Bowl game and I’ll make a decision after.”

There is an if Michael Penix Jr.‘s decision will weigh into his decision

“It’s definitely a big factor for sure because Mike’s a big part of it, just like a lot of the key guys on our team, so that’s definitely a big factor in my decision.”

It’s how satisfying it was to get the win over WSU

“I felt great. We didn’t get the dance on their logo but we still celebrated with class and it felt good to take that win with our guys.”

It is if the EDGE players take pride in being recognized

“We’re ‘EDGE U’ right now. It’s a great feeling. These guys are great athletes. This is only the beginning.”

It is if he thought they would be able to take a step up so quickly in productivity

“I knew it was going to happen like this, especially with the guys in our room. We didn’t really have too many eyes on our room, except for when (Zion Tupuola-Fetui) was Balling out, but we kinda blew up this year and I think it’s deserved because I know how hard we work, the athleticism, the grind we go through and what’s on the table, I knew it was going to happen.”

On the difference in productivity from last year to this year

“The scheme’s a little different, the coaching’s a little different, but at the same time, this year we kinda came at it like ‘we gotta take a step up in some way’. Whether it was the secondary or up front, we kinda took that step up front and were like ‘hey, it’s gotta be us’. We gotta make a difference on our defense.”

It is if he and Jeremiah Martin have had a friendly competition for the sacks lead

“We’ve definitely had our bouts about it, back and forth a few times, but it’s all Jokes and it’s fun. It’s friendly competition. That’s my boy.”

On what it means to win 10 games after 4-8 in 2021

“Amazing. I don’t even have words for that kind of a feeling. After the season we had last year, to have the season we had this year, to go to a Bowl game, it’s a great feeling. A black-and -white situation.”

On playing Texas in the Bowl game

“It means a lot to me personally because, it’s a Bowl game. It’s better than nothing, but personally I think, and a lot of our guys think we should have been somewhere else, but that’s how it goes.”