Braintree High girls soccer ties with Weymouth

BRAINTREE — Not all draws are created equal.

That especially held true on Tuesday as the Braintree and Weymouth High girls soccer teams played to a 2-2 draw.

With both the Wamps (5-6-4) and Wildcats (5-4-4) battling for playoff positioning, a draw isn’t the worst result. In Tuesday’s MIAA power rankings (which don’t include this result), Weymouth was the No. 23 seed in Div. 1 while Braintree was the No. 28 seeds The top 32 teams qualify, plus any team outside the top 32 that finishes .500 or better.

More:Around here, Hingham’s still the 1: South Shore high school girls soccer top 10 rankings

“We’re a young team,” said Braintree Coach Ryan Puntiri. “So those ties this year might’ve been losses last year so it is a step forward in that regard.”

For the Wamps, they jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to both scores coming from senior midfielder and Captain Ciara Horan. However, the Wildcats fought their way back in the second half with two goals from sophomore Ella Scalisi.

Weymouth goalkeeper Olivia Hanlon grabs a Braintree shot as teammate Izzy Carvalho, center, and Braintree's Chole McGinty move in during girls soccer action at Braintree High School, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Scalisi’s first goal came off a corner kick from Maddie Palmer with 23:30 left in the second half. Scalisi hit a header that went past the Wamps goalie to cut the deficit in half.

“The first one I was just waiting to score a header, I was so excited about the header,” said Scalisi.

More:Big point totals and a standout goalie: Vote for the HS Girls Soccer Player of the Week

Scalisi’s second goal came with 13 minutes left as she hit a strong shot from 20 yards out to tie the game 2-2.

“After I shot it, it just felt like a good shot. As soon as I hit it I knew it was going in,” said Scalisi.

Weymouth's Ella Scalisi, left, and Braintree's Ally Melo, right, battle for the ball during girls soccer action at Braintree High School, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

“She’s only a sophomore and she has a real knack for finding the goal,” said Weymouth head Coach John Maclntrye. “She’s got a bright future. Real Athletic and just knows where to be and when to be there. I can’t say enough about that second goal. That’s just about as nice as a goal you’re going to see.”

Scalisi and Maclntrye both shouted out their goalkeeper, senior Olivia Hamlon, who finished with seven saves.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button