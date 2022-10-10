Brahim Diaz recalls his goal against Juventus but claims ‘we cannot know’ about his future yet

AC Milan playmaker Brahim Diaz has insisted that his goal celebration against Juventus was not an attempt to replicate anyone, while he also revealed his World Cup dream.

The arrival of Charles De Ketelaere over the summer has cast a shadow over Brahim Diaz who has struggled for playing time and for starts in particular, but he sent a clear and strong message after his goal against Juve on Sunday night.

The Spaniard played more on the right side during the game which is something Stefano Pioli has very rarely asked him to do, but he showcased all his strengths by seizing on a loose pass from Dusan Vlahovic, knocking the ball around two Juve players and finishing.

Brahim was interviewed by the Spanish radio station Cadena SER and talked about both the goal scored against Juventus and also about his future, including his dream of being at the World Cup in Qatar. His comments were relayed by MilanNews.

On the goal scored against Juve: “It was a very nice goal, especially because it brought us the three points. It was a fundamental match against a direct rival: it was a great evening.

“A goal like Maradona and a Celebration like Messi? These are just comparisons. I scored the goal and, because of the excitement, I celebrated like that. It has nothing to do with it, it was not at all expected. It was a very good goal and the Celebrations were even more beautiful for all the teammates, because you can see that they love me very much and it was spectacular.”

On how the goal happened: “I remember reading the game, anticipation, I see the space, I have that dribble, I see the defender and, in that moment, I went towards him, I made several changes of pace and I shot with my soul.”

On his current form: “Since I arrived I have taken on my responsibilities, because it is a great club and we have to achieve results. The first year we entered the Champions League, the second year we won the league title and this year we hope to do great things. I’m in a good moment and I have to take advantage of it, so let’s see if we can continue with this good performance. I’m sure that with the help of my team-mates everything will be fine.”

On his future: “The future will be seen, we cannot know what will happen tomorrow. I am very happy here, I want to do my best, people are very fond of me, they like my way of playing and I want to give 100% for Milan. Tomorrow there is an important match and I’m focused on that. The only thing I can do is talk on the pitch. “

On his World Cup dream: “I am very proud, it is something unique and for me it is one of the objectives, of course. We must continue to work and wait for the rest to arrive. For the family and for me it is a source of pride to be able to be in Qatar it would be unbelievable.”

On his ability to use both feet: “It comes from birth and the good thing is that the opponent doesn’t know where you can go. In the end, as the defender is configuring, it gives me an advantage to go out to the right or to the left, having this plus is very positive for a player.”