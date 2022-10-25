Brady, Rodgers, and old generation are on their way out, leaving the NFL in the hands of these young QBs

For over the last decade, the NFL saw the great feats of quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. But that generation is on its way outas evidenced by the problems they’ve all had this year: injuries, poor play, inaccuraciesetc.

The NFL now belongs to QBs under 30 years oldwho every week impose their law on their rivals, have their offenses working and are simply the new superstars of the gridiron.

Names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, among others, have become a true aerial spectacle. While most of the current starting QBs are under the age of 30, not all have demonstrated an elite level of play.

Who are the ones dominating the NFL?

There are five quarterbacks in particular who are currently dominating the league with play that has them being considered in the conversation for MVP:

Josh Allen

At 26 years oldAllen – who is a Wyoming Graduate – is one of the two most impactful QBs the NFL has. Through Week 7, his numbers are 160 completions on 239 attempts, 1980 yards (5th in the NFL), 17 TDs (2nd), 4 INT (tied 13th) and a QBR of 76.2 (2nd). He has the Buffalo Bills with a 5-1 recordbest in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes

A Texas Tech graduate, Mahomes is 27 years old and is the only QB Allen is on a level playing field with. The numbers prove it: 176 of 263, 2159 yards (1st), 20 TDs (1st), 5 INT (tied 22nd) and a QBR of 76.8 (1st). His team, Kansas City Chiefs, is 5-2second in the AFC.

Joe Burrow

Burrow, who was selected after playing collegiately at LSUis 25 years old and although he had a somewhat irregular start to the season, in the last few games he has rediscovered the rhythm that made him last year’s Sensation. His numbers through week 7 are 186 of 270, 2097 yards (2nd), 15 TDs (3rd), 5 INT (tied 22nd) and a QBR of 57.0 (12th), although improving. With him, The Cincinnati Bengals have a 4-3 recordsecond in the AFN North.

Justin Herbert

The 2020 Rose Bowl MVP and Oregon Graduate is 24 years old and is the key player in Los Angeles Chargers offense. While he hasn’t been as explosive as expected, his numbers are still solid and elite. On the season he is 203 for 308, 2009 yards (3rd), 12 TDs (5th), 4 INT (tied 13th) and QBR of 53.6 (13th). Chargers are 4-3second in the AFC West.

Lamar Jackson