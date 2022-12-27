Bradshaw Mountain Boys Soccer Shuts Out Tempe, Keeps Winning Streak Rolling

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production.

The Bradshaw Mountain boys soccer team kept the winning going Thursday night in Prescott Valley, shutting out Tempe at home 3-0 to remain perfect in freedom play.

“The kids came out and they really executed the game plan that we put in place in practice,” head Coach Matt Rice said after the game. “We had a good strategy coming in and it was nice to see them put that into play and it felt like a really good win.”

The Bears (5-0, 0-0 4A Grand Canyon) got on the board quickly on a chilly night at Bob Pavlich Field, as junior Captain Jair Montoya scored a goal in the third minute.

Bradshaw Mountain would add to their lead about ten minutes later with a goal from junior Juan Morales.

Even though the team held Tempe scoreless in the first half, Rice said after the game he started to feel the tide shifting.

“Getting those first couple of goals was critical and by the time we wound down that first half, we started to slip out of our play and I told the boys at Halftime we have to get that third goal to take the wind out of their Sails , they said. “We came out and before I could even blink it seemed like we scored.”

That third goal in the 43rd minute was scored by Montoya, the team leader in goals with eight on the season.

Bradshaw Mountain kept Tempe off the scoreboard for the remaining 37 minutes of the second half thanks to a flawless night in goal for senior Jesus Sotelo.

The Bears are now on break until Jan. 5 when they play Eastmark on the road in Mesa before region play gets underway.

“Having the freedom games was a big factor coming into the region because now that we are coming into the region, we have to keep a different mentality,” Montoya said. “We know that these are the games we got to win, we want to have that title. Bradshaw hasn’t won the region championship in a while so we’re going all in for it.”

Rice added that the win boosted the team’s morale as region play is right around the corner.

“I think this game really solidified and they knew they needed to win this one to kind of show they are a contender,” he said.

The game against Eastmark begins at 6 pm

