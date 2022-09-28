Bradley Recruit helps Pekin dominate Mid-Illini Conference

PEKIN — Carter Stevenson has wrapped up a near-perfect career in the Mid-Illini Conference.

The Pekin senior has been a part of four Mid-Illini Champion boys golf teams. He’s been a first-team all-conference golfer four times.

Before this season, the only “blemish” on his perfect conference record was not winning the individual title at the Mid-Illini tournament four times.

But the Bradley Recruit got one.

How Pekin won the Mid-Illini

Stevenson won his first individual conference tournament championship Thursday at Lick Creek Golf Course, Pekin’s notoriously tough home course. He shot 3-over-par 75 on a course with Tricky pin placements on a day that began Chilly and windy. Runner-up Owen Gruden of Pekin finished five strokes behind Stevenson with an 80.

“You had to do some creative putting on those greens,” Stevenson said. “I hit the ball well and had some decent looks at a birdie, but I only made one on an 8-footer on the second hole. Besides that birdie, I had 13 pars and four bogeys.”

Next up, Stevenson hopes to return to the Class 3A state Finals next month after Pekin competes in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional on Wednesday at Kankakee Elks Country Club and the O’Fallon Sectional on Oct. 3 at Stonewolf Golf Course.

The state tournament will be Oct. 7-8 at The Den at Fox Creek.

Stevenson has gone to the state tournament once with the Pekin team and once as an individual. He didn’t go as a sophomore because the IHSA ended the state series at sectionals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for his conference accomplishments, Stevenson is proud. But he’s not boastful.

“Four team championships in the conference in four seasons. That’s a record I’ll always have,” he said. “But I’m not going to take credit for that. That’s a team accomplishment. You have to have four solid rounds every time you compete in a conference dual match or the conference tournament if you want to be successful.”

Pekin was undefeated in Mid-Illini boys golf this season. The Dragons won all seven of their conference dual matches and their 324 team score at the conference tournament was 26 strokes better than runner-up Washington.

A team’s low four rounds make up the team score at Mid-Illini dual matches and the conference tournament. Pekin had four golfers among the top five finishers in the Mid-Illini tournament’s individual standings.

Larry Riggenbach (84) placed fourth and Brady Gruden (85) placed fifth behind Stevenson and Owen Gruden. Morton’s Jacob Anderson (83) finished third.

Stepping up as a leader

Mason Minkel was Pekin’s star player and team leader as the Dragons won the first two of their four straight conference titles. Stevenson has filled Minkel’s roles since Minkel graduated.

“Our other Golfers gravitate toward Carter, just like our other Golfers did toward Mason,” said Pekin Coach Jeremy Crouch. “They see Carter’s skill level and appreciate his extensive competitive experience and work ethic.”

Stevenson said he learned from watching Minkel, now a star at Heartland Community College.

“You could tell Mason was different every time he stepped on the course,” Stevenson said. “He had no fear. He played his own game and he was locked in no matter what was happening.”

Stevenson played it cool before becoming Pekin’s team leader.

“I was quiet when I was a freshman and sophomore. I just did my own thing,” he said. “What I try to do now is keep my teammates mentally engaged, and get them in the best position to do well.”

Stevenson has played through an injury this season. He said he suffered a grade 2 torn hip abductor in his left side while hitting a shot during the Dragons’ opening competition Aug. 11 at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

His hip hadn’t bothered him for a while until the morning of the Mid-Illini tournament. The cool weather made him uncomfortable … and determined.

“I wasn’t going to be benched,” he said. “I would never let my team down.”

Ready for the next steps

The Mid-Illini tournament marked Stevenson’s last round at Lick Creek as a Pekin golfer. He has mixed emotions about that.

“I’m not going to lie. I’m both sad and relieved to play my last high school match at Lick,” he said. “I made a lot of good memories and had a lot of difficult times there. There were times when I got frustrated and there were times when I really enjoyed playing there, but that’s golf for you.”

After the high school boys golf season is over, Stevenson will set his sights on joining the Bradley men’s golf program next fall.

“I made my verbal commitment to Bradley in August,” he said. “I wanted to get my college decision made before the high school season.”

Stevenson established a personal record just before the high school season began.

Playing in an American Junior Golf Association tournament Hosted by PGA Tour pro and former Pekin golfer DA Points in July at Pekin Country Club, Stevenson made 10 birdies in a final round of 7-under 65 to move from far back in the field to third place.

“That 65 is my best 18-hole score ever. In practice or competition,” Stevenson said. “I’ve probably played thousands of 18-hole rounds.”

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.