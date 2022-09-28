Bradley Recruit helps Pekin dominate Mid-Illini Conference

PEKIN — Carter Stevenson has wrapped up a near-perfect career in the Mid-Illini Conference.

The Pekin senior has been a part of four Mid-Illini Champion boys golf teams. He’s been a first-team all-conference golfer four times.

Before this season, the only “blemish” on his perfect conference record was not winning the individual title at the Mid-Illini tournament four times.

But the Bradley Recruit got one.

How Pekin won the Mid-Illini

Stevenson won his first individual conference tournament championship Thursday at Lick Creek Golf Course, Pekin’s notoriously tough home course. He shot 3-over-par 75 on a course with Tricky pin placements on a day that began Chilly and windy. Runner-up Owen Gruden of Pekin finished five strokes behind Stevenson with an 80.

“You had to do some creative putting on those greens,” Stevenson said. “I hit the ball well and had some decent looks at a birdie, but I only made one on an 8-footer on the second hole. Besides that birdie, I had 13 pars and four bogeys.”

