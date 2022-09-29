Bradley men’s basketball gets new Assistant coach, other changes

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves filled their vacant Assistant Coach position with former Illinois State associate head Coach Brian Jones on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones brings coaching experience from the Missouri Valley Conference, Big Ten and Big Sky to the BU staff, filling the void created when longtime Assistant Coach Drew Adams left earlier this month for Cincinnati.

Braves head Coach Brian Wardle also elevated longtime assistants Mike Bargen and Jimmie Foster to associate head Coach positions.

“We’ve known Brian Jones for a while,” Wardle said. “Standup, high-character guy. He has a recruiting network from so many years of experience in the game, and we needed those connections with (Drew Adams’) departure. He’s an experienced, good coach. He was right over there in Bloomington , and he fits our culture.”

Wardle said Jones will be Bradley’s defensive coordinator, but will certainly scout and also offer input on the Braves’ offense.

“Jimmie and Mike know him well and that’s important to me and I respect their input,” Wardle said. “It’s really good timing, in a way, that he was available. Usually guys with that experience are not available in September.”

The Brian Jones resume

Jones was associate head coach at ISU the last three seasons, where he specialized as Offensive Coordinator and helped the Redbirds to top 3 spots in scoring offense in the Valley the last two years.

He was head coach at North Dakota from 2006-19, and after the program’s transition to NCAA Div.-I, led the team to three Big Sky Conference tournament titles and six postseason appearances in his last eight years. That included the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2017.

Jones was Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2017, and during his tenure coached four Lou Henson Mid-Major All-Americans, for all-district players and 12 all-conference honorees.

Prior to being at North Dakota’s helm, Jones was an Assistant Coach under Steve Alford at Iowa. He helped the team to two Big Ten Tournament titles and six postseason appearances. Tasked with coaching Iowa’s frontcourt players, the Hawkeyes led the Big Ten in rebounding in four of Jones’ final five years, and produced the league’s leading shot blocker in three straight seasons.

Jones worked for Alford at Missouri State, where he was an administrative assistant for a Bears team in 1998-99 that advanced to the Sweet 16.

The Rock Island native played for Northern Iowa and, after graduation, played pro basketball in Australia and Portugal.

How Brian Jones Landed in Peoria

Jones is believed to be the first Coach to move from Illinois State to Rival Bradley without a stop somewhere else in between.

“That’s probably right,” Jones said, chuckling. “I’m grateful to be the first. I’m from this area, I still have family here and I’m glad to be able to stay here.”

Bradley Assistant Coach Jimmie Foster was on Jones’ staff when he was head coach at North Dakota. When Drew Adams moved on earlier this month, Foster reached out to Jones.

“We’ve been connected a long time, and he let me know there might be an opportunity for me at Bradley,” Jones said. “Then about a week ago, Brian Wardle called me. We had a conversation, then I came over for lunch, then a couple days later he chose me.

“It all happened quickly.”

How Jones will help Bradley

“My strength is player development and game-planning,” Jones said. “I’ve done this a long time, and expanding to do other things is great, the more I can learn the better for me.

“I was able to prepare against Bradley, scout, do all that, so I come in here feeling like I know this team pretty well.”

And what is his Scouting report on Bradley?

“I was very impressed with the whole program,” Jones said. “I know they are talented, but I’m even more impressed with the character of the kids here. The team has such versatility, which is nice, and it has Veteran guys coming back. I love the size and physicality on the roster, too.”

Jones took over as interim head coach last season at ISU after Dan Muller resigned. The Redbirds cleared out the coaching staff after the season ended.

Still, Jones says he won’t carry any grudge into those rivalry games in 2022-23.

“I’ve been coaching for 27 years and that was the first time I’ve ever been on a staff that was let go,” Jones said. “But when we face them, I’m old enough and been around long enough to know it’s a job, it was a tough circumstance.

“They have great kids there, too.”

The coaching staff’s new shape

Mike Bargen and Jimmie Foster have anchored Wardle’s coaching staff, and both are deserving of the promotions they received Wednesday.

“They are taking on more responsibility with this new role,” Wardle said. “They’ve earned that title change. They are guys who have helped build this program to sustained success and been a huge part of it.

“We’re Lucky to have them and they deserved these titles and the things that come with it. I can count on those guys.”

Adams was a terrific Assistant coach, too, and was well-regarded for his contribution to Bradley’s recruiting, in particular contacts overseas.

“Drew is an excellent recruiter, and he deserved a chance to go to Cincinnati,” Wardle said. “We’re happy for him. As for recruiting overseas, Drew’s connections and relationships are my connections and relationships too. We approached it as team recruiting, not individual recruiting. Everyone has a hand in it.”

Bravely Speaking

Bradley Assistant director of athletic communications Jason Veniskey, who handled men’s basketball, baseball, soccer and cross country, is moving on to a sports information role at Mizzou. … Bradley associate director of athletic communications Jim Rea recently left as well, for a job outside sports.

