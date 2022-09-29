Bradley men’s basketball gets new Assistant coach, other changes

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves filled their vacant Assistant Coach position with former Illinois State associate head Coach Brian Jones on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones brings coaching experience from the Missouri Valley Conference, Big Ten and Big Sky to the BU staff, filling the void created when longtime Assistant Coach Drew Adams left earlier this month for Cincinnati.

Braves head Coach Brian Wardle also elevated longtime assistants Mike Bargen and Jimmie Foster to associate head Coach positions.

“We’ve known Brian Jones for a while,” Wardle said. “Standup, high-character guy. He has a recruiting network from so many years of experience in the game, and we needed those connections with (Drew Adams’) departure. He’s an experienced, good coach. He was right over there in Bloomington , and he fits our culture.”

