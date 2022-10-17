Bradley has fun at the annual red-white scrimmage

PEORIA — Bradley men’s and Women’s basketball teams entertained fans at Renaissance Coliseum on Saturday with the annual Red-White Scrimmage revised to the Red-White Showcase.

It was part Talent show, part drills and dunks, and all basketball and fun as men’s Coach Brian Wardle and new Women’s Coach Kate Popovec-Goss introduced their players and emceed the night.

BU super senior forward Ja’Shon Henry performed impersonations of Wardle.

Little point guard Duke Deen can get up there for a dunk.

Cade Hardtke and Sam Hennessy settled an argument with a dance-off at center court, and both got upstaged by Women’s team guard Katy Wade.

Bradley's Zek Montgomery leaps toward the basket on a slam dunk attempt during the Red-White Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Renaissance Coliseum.

The dunk line

The Bradley men put on a dunk show in their portion of the program, with big efforts from Henry, Malevy Leons and others.

But Darius Hannah won it, according to a pair of unofficial judges.

“Darius usually is the best at it,” big center Rienk Mast said. “He’s our highest flyer.”

Said guard Ville Tahvanainen, who served as a co-emcee with Wardle: “I give it to Darius. The between-the-legs dunk was the best.”

Deen, Bradley’s new 5-foot-8 point guard, got up to the rim and dunked one as well.

“That got us excited,” Mast said, grinning. “We loved seeing him get up there.”

New Bradley Women's basketball head Coach Katie Popovec-Goss makes her entrance Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 during the Red-White Showcase at Renaissance Coliseum. The new men's and women's teams were introduced and participated in drills and skills contests during the event.

Defense first

The Women’s team put on some drills and shooting presentations in their portion, while first-year head Coach Kate Popovec-Goss displayed her sense of humor on the microphone.

“I’m the only Coach in America who comes to a showcase event and has the team do defensive drills,” she quipped. “But defense is who we are.”

Popovec-Goss has a very young team on her hands as she rebuilds the Women’s program. Seven of the 14 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.

