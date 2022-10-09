Bradley Beal enters the NBA’s health and safety protocols

On Sunday, the Washington Wizards announced that Bradley Beal was placed on the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Because of that, he will miss tomorrow’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play in Monday night’s preseason game vs. Charlotte. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 9, 2022

Given what health and safety protocols mean, the deal has likely tested positive for the coronavirus. It is a reminder that the coronavirus is still something that can disrupt the season, although probably not like past seasons. And it is also a good reminder that you should get a booster shot before the winter.

According to the NBA, vaccinated players like Beal are not subject to weekly testing. However unvaccinated players and staff have to unless they have recently recovered from the virus.

All players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, must test if they have coronavirus-like symptoms. They must also report any positive cases from close contacts like family.

Beal should be ready to return before the regular season begins, assuming he has no complications.