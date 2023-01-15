Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton among full list of NBA players who become trade eligible on January 15

January 15 is another important date on the NBA calendar that trade machine enthusiasts will be well aware of.

While most of the players who signed contracts in the offseason became trade eligible on Dec. 15, not all of them did. There’s a small group of players who become trade eligible a month later.

Why? As Hoops Rumors detailed, they either got at least a 20 percent raise, more than the minimum or they were re-signed using Bird or Early Bird rights.

Below, find the full list of players who can be included in deals starting Jan. 15, including their salary for the 2022-23 season.

Which NBA players become trade eligible on Jan. 15?

The most notable players now eligible to be traded are three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and Suns center Deandre Ayton, but there’s a catch.

Beal signed a five-year, $251 million extension with the Wizards in the offseason that includes a rare no-trade clause, giving him the power to approve or decline any trade. After the Suns matched the four-year, $133 million offer sheet he signed with the Pacers, Ayton can veto any trade for a full year.

Because he signed a one-year contract with the Heat, Victor Oladipo can also veto any trade this season.

Including Beal, Ayton and Oladipo, here is the full list of players who became trade eligible on Jan. 15:

Player Team Salary Nic Claxton Nets $8,500,000 Cody Martin Hornets $7,000,000 Zach LaVine Bulls $37,096,500 Vlatko Cancar Nuggets $2,234,359 Kevon Looney Warriors $7,000,000 Jae’Sean Tate Rockets $7,065,217 Nicolas Batum Clippers $10,843,350 Amir Coffey Clippers $3,395,062 Tyus Jones Grizzlies $15,000,000 Victor Oladipo* Heat $8,750,000 Dewayne Dedmon Heat $4,700,000 Jordan Nwora Bucks $3,000,000 Bobby Portis Bucks $10,843,350 Mitchell Robinson Knicks $17,045,454 Luguentz Dort Thunder $15,277,778 Mohamed Bamba Magic $10,300,000 Deandre Ayton* Sun $30,913,750 Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers $15,625,000 Anfernee Simons Trail Blazers $22,321,429 Chris Boucher Raptors $12,690,000 Bradley Beal* Wizards $43,279,250

* Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton and Victor Oladipo can veto trades for reasons mentioned above

When is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

This season’s trade deadline falls on Feb. 9. Teams will have until 3:00 pm ET that day to make deals.