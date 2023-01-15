Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton among full list of NBA players who become trade eligible on January 15
January 15 is another important date on the NBA calendar that trade machine enthusiasts will be well aware of.
While most of the players who signed contracts in the offseason became trade eligible on Dec. 15, not all of them did. There’s a small group of players who become trade eligible a month later.
Why? As Hoops Rumors detailed, they either got at least a 20 percent raise, more than the minimum or they were re-signed using Bird or Early Bird rights.
Below, find the full list of players who can be included in deals starting Jan. 15, including their salary for the 2022-23 season.
Which NBA players become trade eligible on Jan. 15?
The most notable players now eligible to be traded are three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and Suns center Deandre Ayton, but there’s a catch.
Beal signed a five-year, $251 million extension with the Wizards in the offseason that includes a rare no-trade clause, giving him the power to approve or decline any trade. After the Suns matched the four-year, $133 million offer sheet he signed with the Pacers, Ayton can veto any trade for a full year.
Because he signed a one-year contract with the Heat, Victor Oladipo can also veto any trade this season.
Including Beal, Ayton and Oladipo, here is the full list of players who became trade eligible on Jan. 15:
|Player
|Team
|Salary
|Nic Claxton
|Nets
|$8,500,000
|Cody Martin
|Hornets
|$7,000,000
|Zach LaVine
|Bulls
|$37,096,500
|Vlatko Cancar
|Nuggets
|$2,234,359
|Kevon Looney
|Warriors
|$7,000,000
|Jae’Sean Tate
|Rockets
|$7,065,217
|Nicolas Batum
|Clippers
|$10,843,350
|Amir Coffey
|Clippers
|$3,395,062
|Tyus Jones
|Grizzlies
|$15,000,000
|Victor Oladipo*
|Heat
|$8,750,000
|Dewayne Dedmon
|Heat
|$4,700,000
|Jordan Nwora
|Bucks
|$3,000,000
|Bobby Portis
|Bucks
|$10,843,350
|Mitchell Robinson
|Knicks
|$17,045,454
|Luguentz Dort
|Thunder
|$15,277,778
|Mohamed Bamba
|Magic
|$10,300,000
|Deandre Ayton*
|Sun
|$30,913,750
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Trail Blazers
|$15,625,000
|Anfernee Simons
|Trail Blazers
|$22,321,429
|Chris Boucher
|Raptors
|$12,690,000
|Bradley Beal*
|Wizards
|$43,279,250
* Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton and Victor Oladipo can veto trades for reasons mentioned above
When is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?
This season’s trade deadline falls on Feb. 9. Teams will have until 3:00 pm ET that day to make deals.