Bradley Beal and Monumental Basketball to host Thanksgiving Outreach presented by CareFirst on Nov. 19

WASHINGTON, DC – Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards, along with athletes and staff from the Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming have partnered for the second consecutive year to host Monumental Basketball’s Thankful Meals presented by CareFirsta community Outreach for Residents in Wards 7 and 8.

The following members of Monumental Basketball will be in attendance to help distribute meals and goods: Wes and Evelyn Unseld (Washington Wizards), Bradley and Kamiah Beal (Washington Wizards), Natasha Cloud (Washington Mystics), Daniel and DaShaundra Gafford (Washington Wizards) , Anthony and Jenna Gill (Washington Wizards), Jordan Goodwin (Washington Wizards & Capital City Go-Go), Myisha Hines-Allen (Washington Mystics), Monte Morris (Washington Wizards), Amber Nichols (Capital City Go-Go), Mike Williams (Capital City Go-Go), along with Justin Kaplan (Kapp) and Justin Howell (JustAwkward) from Wizards District Gaming.

Wizards and Mystics entertainer, DJ Heat, along with the Wizards Dancers, G-Wiz and Pax will all be in attendance to support the event and provide entertainment. Commander John Branch and officers from the 7thth The District Police Department will also be on hand to assist with the event.

Healthcare provider CareFirst will distribute grocery store bags, hand sanitizer, Kleenex tissues and other hygiene-based items for the fall and winter seasons.

“We are Grateful to Monumental Basketball for their partnership on the Thankful Meals event, which is firmly aligned with CareFirst’s values ​​of promoting health and well-being among our Neighbors in Wards 7 and 8,” said Dr. Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, Vice President of Community Health and Social Impact at CareFirst. “As a leading employer and community Champion in Washington, DC, we are proud to stand alongside Monumental Sports and other collaborators to deliver a myriad of healthy resources in a centralized location. We look forward to many more years of combined efforts that enhance the quality of life for District residents.”

Monumental Basketball’s Thankful Meal’s will distribute the following:

Courtesy of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation participants will take home a GIANT Food gift card, with MSE Foundation donating $25,000 worth of GIANT Food gift cards for the event.

. Participants will also receive gloves, socks, beanies and t-shirts provided by Gafford and his wife DaShundra.

Hygiene kits will be distributed courtesy of Gill and his wife Jenna.

Those in attendance can pick up a sweet treat at Captain Cookie & the Milkman’s food truck outside of the RISE Center courtesy of Morris.

Courtesy of GIANT Food bottled water will also be handed out.