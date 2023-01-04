Bradley Beal aggravates hamstring injury in loss to Bucks: ‘It’s tough. It’s frustrating’

MILWAUKEE — For most of the basketball-loving world, Tuesday night’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks will be remembered as the night that Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the best players of his generation, poured in 55 points, a career high.

“The Greek Freak” left several unforgettable images: a Windmill dunk on a fast break, plowing over 7-foot center Daniel Gafford for an and-1 layup and being doused with water by a pair of teammates as a sideline Reporter Interviewed him immediately after the final buzzer.

For the Wizards, however, the Enduring image may be of Bradley Beal missing a fadeaway jumper late in the second quarter and then jogging gingerly back on defense, realizing that he had aggravated the left hamstring injury that had prevented him from playing in the Wizards’ previous three games.

Beal left the game and did not return, a turning point in a game Washington would lose 123-113, and perhaps setting the stage for Beal and the Wizards to be even more cautious in the days ahead to make certain Beal’s hamstring recovers once and for below

“It’s tough,” Beal said after the game. “It’s frustrating. I always preach, ‘Your best ability is your availability,’ and I haven’t been that. That piece is definitely frustrating, but I have to stay encouraged and understand that there’s still more that I can contribute to the game, be here for my teammates and just make sure that I’m 100 percent before I go back out here. It’s tough because we’re playing good ball. I want to be a part of that. I want to help the team win, continue to build on what we have going — our momentum.”

Beal has missed 15 of Washington’s 39 games. A quadriceps contusion cost him one game. A bout with COVID-19 forced him to miss five games. A right hamstring kept him out for six games. And a left hamstring injury — in the same spot where he felt tightness Tuesday against Milwaukee — led to a three-game absence.

Beal and the Wizards, who had won their previous five games, intended for Tuesday’s rematch against the Bucks to be the night when the team inched closer to finally being fully healthy for the first time all season. Veteran big man Taj Gibson, who is suffering from groin soreness, and Rookie shooting guard Johnny Davis, who is dealing with a hip injury, were the only players unavailable.

It went well, at first. In his 13 minutes of playing time, Beal tallied eight points, dished out four assists and created a few additional scoring opportunities for teammates that they could not convert.

It is ironic, perhaps, that Beal started to feel discomfort in his left hamstring on one of his best sequences of the night. He cut towards the basket, caught a bounce pass from Kristaps Porziņģis, elevated for a layup and then, he recalled later, felt his hamstring tightening. Instead of attempting a layup, he hurled a pass to the right corner for wide-open teammate Corey Kispert, who sank a 3-pointer. With Kispert’s 3, the Wizards led 49-46.

One minute and 26 seconds later, Beal exited the game with the score tied at 49, and the Wizards never led again. The Bucks scored the next 12 points before halftime, as Beal’s teammates turned the ball over once and missed four shots: a 17-foot jumper by Porziņģis, a 19-foot jumper by Monté Morris, a 14-foot jumper by Porziņģis and a 29 -foot 3 by Kyle Kuzma after he overdribbled, stifling ball movement.

“I don’t think it was anything insurmountable,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I think it was just some of the execution, some of the turnovers and … some of the shot selection. We’ve got to dial in and do a better job of that.”

When Beal was on the court, the Wizards outscored the Bucks by four points. The rest of Washington’s rotation players had negative plus-minus figures, which, of course, was primarily because of Antetokounmpo’s excellence but also because of Washington’s difficulty generating offense without Beal.

Beal and the Wizards thought he had overcome his hamstring injury.

“It’s just tough with hamstrings, man, because you just don’t know (when it’s fully healed),” Beal said. “I think that’s the frustrating part. You can feel fine and you go out and you try to run, try to do something explosive, and it’s just like, ‘Oh, well! I’m not ready.’

“I don’t know. I’m always optimistic about my healing and the process of me getting back, and that kind of being quick and fast. But I understand I can’t rush it. (A friend) always tells me this all the time: ‘You’d rather (miss) two games than 10 games.’ So just being smart about it (will be the best approach). Obviously, there’s no timetable. You can’t really put one on it. I’ve just got to make sure I’m good — make sure I’m good before I come back.”

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that, despite Tuesday’s loss, the Wizards are arguably playing better than they’ve played all season. Plus, on Friday, they’ll face a team playing its third game in four nights, the Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, the Wizards will play four consecutive home games.

Unseld said he intends to continue to start Gafford alongside Porziņģis, a pairing that has helped improve Washington’s rim protection and defensive rebounding.

“I like where we are right now,” Unseld said. “We’ve won six of eight. We’re competing at a high level.”

For the Wizards to continue playing at that high level, they’ll likely have to do so without Beal in the near future.

(Photo of Bradley Beal: Benny Sieu/USA Today)