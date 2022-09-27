Bradford, Trinity, UC lead the way in new football power rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian, Trinity Christian and Bradford are among the state’s top 10 teams in the initial release of Florida High School football power rankings.

UC (5-0, No. 6 in the News4JAX Super 10) debuted at No. 3 in the state with a 17.033 rating, trailing only Chaminade-Madonna (20.463) and Miami Central (18.692). Trinity (5-0, No. 1 in the Super 10) was fifth with a 16,992 and Bradford (4-0, No. 9 in the Super 10) came in 10th at 15,264.

LOOK AT THE COMPLETE RANKINGS

The state went to the Metro and Suburban classifications this year, doing away with the traditional 1A-8A format and ushered in its new power rankings to determine playoff seeding.

UC and Trinity are second and third, respectively, in their 1M classification. Bradford Ranks first in the state 2S classification.

The new split put the state’s largest eight counties — Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Seminole — in the newly formed Metro division and the other remaining 59 counties into the Suburban division. Class 1A stayed the same, but became the rural, or 1R classification.

District Champs get one of the top four seeds in the region in 2M-4M. The remaining four spots in each region will be determined by ranking points. In 1M-1S, the top two seeds are determined by district champs and the next two seeds are determined by power rankings. In the rural class, the top six teams based on power rankings are seeded in the region bracket.

Among other notable initial rankings:

• Bartram Trail (5-0) Ranks third in 4S with a 14.241 rating, second in Region 1-4S behind Buchholz. Creekside is fourth in the region.

• Bishop Kenny is next among local programs with a 12.395, which ranks fifth in 2M. Baldwin (4-1) is at 10.330, good for sixth in 2S.

• In the rural classification, Union County (3-1) is fourth in the state.

• Bolles (2-3), mired in its first three-game losing streak since 1988, ranks 23rd in 2M.