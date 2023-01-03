Brad Peterson returning to the Mississippi State football staff

A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State.

Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head Coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.

A Louisville, Miss., native, Peterson was successful everywhere that he coached during his career. From helping his Wildcats team win a state championship in high school to competing and winning state titles as a coach, Peterson got the job done.

An MSU graduate, Peterson started his coaching career as a head coach at Newton High School where he led the team to back-to-back Region championships. They went down the road to Forest High School in 2003 and went 21-4 in two seasons after taking over a team that was 6-16 the two years prior.

His work at Forest earned him a move back to his Alma Mater at Louisville where he brought Prestige back to one of the best programs in the state. A two-time Class 3A Coach of the Year, Peterson led the Wildcats to back-to-back state championship wins in 2007 and 08. His success there got him a job at Brandon High School where he coached the Bulldogs from 2010-14.

Peterson helped establish Brandon as a contender in the South every year and was 50-18 in five seasons there. In 2012, he led the Bulldogs to a 12-3 record and the school’s first-ever state championship appearance. They coached a young quarterback by the name of Gardner Minshew in that ball game and was a part of the early stages of future MSU QB Will Rogers’ career as Peterson’s Offensive Coordinator was Rogers’ dad, Wyatt.

Following five successful seasons with the Bulldogs, Peterson took over at Madison Central. After the Jaguars failed to make the Playoffs the year before he arrived, Peterson led them to the North State Championship in Class 6A where they would fall 28-20 to eventual state Champions Starkville.

After one season at MC, Peterson got a call from Dan Mullen to join his staff in an off-the-field role as Player Personnel coach. Peterson was part of three different staffs in Starkville and helped Recruit on campus and even off campus during coaching changes. They coached under Mullen, Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach before stepping away from coaching for two seasons but now he returns.

On Arnett’s staff, his job duties haven’t been officially revealed, but Peterson is expected to be in the Chief of Staff role for the first year head coach and an important piece of Arnett’s day-to-day operations within the football program.

Arnett is expected to take over duties that were run by Dave Emerick and then Matt Dudek and Brittany Thackery under Leach’s watch. A source said that both Dudek and Thackery will be moving on from Starkville and Emerick left MSU earlier this year for a position with USC. MSU closed out the season at 9-4 and finished Arnett’s first game as head coach with a 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

More staff changes and announcements are expected to come in the next few weeks as Arnett assembles his first staff.