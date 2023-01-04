Brad Faxon, Smylie Kaufman joined the NBC golf team

NBC Sports ended lingering speculation on Tuesday by announcing the addition of Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman as the newest members to its NBC golf commentary team.

Faxon and Kaufman will be replacing longtime analysts Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

Faxon, 61, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, will serve as a hole announcer and make his on-air debut at the Honda Classic in February. He will also contribute to Golf Central and Golf Central Live From studio programming on Golf Channel. Faxon previously worked with NBC Sports in 2010 as a hole announcer and from 2013-14 as a studio analyst, while also providing commentary on Sky Sports.

Kaufman, 31, a PGA Tour Winner who made his NBC Sports on-air debut at several events in 2022, will join John Wood, Notah Begay III and Arron Oberholser as on-course reporters throughout the season. Wood and Kaufman will walk the course this week at the year-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions. Also, longtime NBC Sports golf Analyst Curt Byrum will start his new assignment as a hole announcer this week.

“We have the Deepest roster in the game and are excited to showcase our new Voices in Brad and Smylie as well as familiar faces in new roles as we start the 2023 PGA TOUR season this week at Kapalua,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer, Golf Channel. “We can’t wait for the year ahead with a loaded schedule of Championships at outstanding venues: The Players, USGA and R&A Championships, all five Women’s majors, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup on NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel and Peacock. “

Golf Channel commentators Damon Hack and Cara Banks will serve as golf reporters this year, conducting interviews on the site. And the 18th tower duo of Dan Hicks and Paul Azinger return for a fifth consecutive year.