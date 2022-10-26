Brad Brownell previews the 2022-23 Clemson basketball season

Clemson hoops has its first regular season game on Monday, Nov. 7 at home vs. The Citadel. On Tuesday, head coach Brad Brownell met the media. The primary takeaways are below.

— Said the trip to France was terrific. The basketball part was good, but the building camaraderie part even more fruitful.

Said this team really likes each other.

Likes the versatility of this team too. Thinks Clemson can play some different ways. Said the young guys are eager.

— Not sure if PJ Hall can play in the opener. Optimistic he’ll be able to play at some point in November, though. Next couple of weeks are important for him. Just now starting to get him out on the court. Has made progress in conditioning on the side, but nothing like getting practice and game reps.

Said December was the original timeline for return. But Hall has really attacked rehab hard.

“It still may be end of November, or December. I don’t know. I just know according to our to Doctors he’s been ahead of schedule for at least a month now and he hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s highly motivated as you would imagine.

“Biggest thing for me, everybody, our fans is to be patient with his productivity and what we expect from him. All he’s been doing up to now is rehab.”

Said his maturity has grown.

— Said Clemson has five guards that can play any of the 1, 2, or 3.

“I don’t think it really matters a whole lot, and it really hasn’t mattered to our guys, which has been refreshing.”

When Hall returns, can go with a bigger lineup and play Hunter Tyson/Chauncey Wiggins at the 3.

Hasn’t settled on an in-stone starting lineup yet.

Said it’ll be an adjustment to learn how to play with Hall since Clemson has played so long without him.

— Said they haven’t seen the best of Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway yet because he’s been coming back from his knee. Said he’s just about all the way back.

“In the heat of the battle in ACC environments he won’t be bug-eyed because he’s a proven guy that has made shots in big games.”

A light-hearted personality.

— Said Clemson has to play better defensively, especially late in games. Need to get more stops down the stretch.

That’s a big thing for Hall, especially. Brownell wishes he could have worked with Hall on being a better defensive center this offseason. Hall needs to improve on ball screens, affecting shots, protecting the rim, and rebounding.

— Said it’s possible Clemson redshirts Chauncey Gibson. They’re discussing it.

— Alex Hemenway also met the media today… He said freshman RJ Godfrey has all the physical tools to compete in ACC hoops right off the cuff.