Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble

Okay, the title isn’t exactly Earth-shattering news. Juwan Howard and his Wolverines have struggled mightily at times this season and don’t really have any quality wins to speak of. On the other hand, the Wolverines definitely have some really bad losses — Arizona State and Central Michigan immediately come to mind.

Obviously there’s a ton of season left, and in the Big Ten there are Ample opportunities to pick up Quad 1 wins, but it’s not going to happen with UM playing up and down. Throw in the fact that super frosh Jett Howard is out right now with a bum ankle and you have a potential recipe for a pretty poor season.

