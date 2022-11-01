Bracket Set for the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship

Charlotte, NC (November 1, 2022) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black Athletic conference, unveils its 2022 volleyball championship bracket. The Quarterfinals will be Hosted on the campus of the top four seeds on Monday, November 7, 2022, with advancing teams playing in the semi-finals on Friday, November 11 in Salem, VA at the Salem Civic Center. The Championship match will take place on Saturday, November 12 at the Salem Civic Center as well.

The top eight (8) teams will look to battle for the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship. With a 15-1 conference record during the regular season, Shaw enters this year’s tournament as the top seed followed by no. 2 seed Elizabeth City State, no. 3 seed Fayetteville State, and no. 4 seed Winston-Salem State. Those four teams will be hosting the Quarterfinals with no. 5 seed Virginia State, no. 6 seed Virginia Union, no. 7 seed Saint Augustine’s, and no. 8 seed Claflin rounding out this year’s tournament field.

Shaw clinched its second consecutive CIAA Northern Division title on Monday, October 31 by winning the head-to-head record (fewest games lost) over Elizabeth City State and finishing with a 9-1 record in Divisional play.

With a perfect 10-0 record in division play, Fayetteville State secured the CIAA Southern Division title for the third straight season. The Broncos completed the regular season with a 14-2 conference record.

The quarterfinal round will open on Monday at 6:00 pm on the campuses of Shaw, Fayetteville State, Elizabeth City State, and Winston-Salem State. Semi-final matches are scheduled for 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Friday while the Championship match will tip off on Saturday at 6 pm

The 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA is free and open to the public. Patrons looking to attend quarterfinal matches will need to follow the policy of each host institution.

Quarterfinal matches will be streamed live by each host institution and available on the CIAA Sports Network (CIAASN). Semi-final and Championship matches will also be streamed live on the CIAASN. The matches are available for a pay-per-view price of $9.99 per game or viewers can purchase a tournament package for $48.95 that will grant access to all seven tournament contests (four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and championship).

Media interested in covering any of the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship Tournament can submit a credential request HERE. (Note: space will be limited). Deadline for requesting Credentials is Wednesday, November 9th.

To get the latest updates on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and on Twitch. For all updates on the conference tournament, visit the CIAA Volleyball Championship page.