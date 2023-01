Bracket for AFC, NFC games

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC and NFC wild-card playoff games.

Saturday, January 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

BetMGM lines: 49ers -9.5

Previous meetings this season: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 (Sept. 18 at SF); 49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Dec. 15 at SEA)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Saturday, January 14

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

BetMGM lines: Chargers -2

Previous meetings this season: Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 (Sept. 25 at LA)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (color)

Sunday, January 15

Time: 1 pm ET

TV channel: CBS

BetMGM lines: Bills -13

Previous meetings this season: Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (Sept. 25 at MIA); Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (Dec. 17 at BUF)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Sunday, January 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

BetMGM lines: Vikings -3

Previous meetings this season: Vikings 27, Giants 24 (December 24 at MIN)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Sunday, January 15

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

BetMGM lines: Bengals -8.5

Previous meetings this season: Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (Oct. 9 at BAL); Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (Jan. 8 at CIN)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Monday, January 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

BetMGM lines: Bengals -2.5

Previous meetings this season: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 (Sept. 11 at DAL)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline)