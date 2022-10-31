Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased.

While the Popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t Peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a Vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in NOMA’s collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.

This bracelet is composed of carefully and tightly basket-woven hair, with gold mounts and a miniature portrait of Elizabeth Townsend on ivory. Dora Everton, the painter of the portrait, emulated the work of the famous English miniaturist John Smart by following his 1784 portrait of the same subject. An inscription on the back identifies the sitter and artist.

Although we don’t know for certain if Everton was involved in the weaving of this bracelet, we do know that many women during the 18th century were engaging with the creation of these sentimental objects in the home. Like many skills, by the mid-19th century, the art form of hair craft became more industrialized and the production process shifted from the home into more factory-like settings.

While seemingly macabre nowadays, mourning Rituals such as hair jewelry turned death into an almost romantic occasion — one worthy of time, careful thought and beauty. Even today, with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one can observe the continuation and modernization of mourning rituals with customs as simple as wearing the color black, or the royal family wearing symbolic jewelry.

Dora Everton’s bracelet is on view with the Latter-Schlesinger Collection of Portrait Miniatures in the second-floor Decorative Arts Galleries at the New Orleans Museum of Art.