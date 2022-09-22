BR predicts Steph Curry to lead the NBA in 3-pointers for the 2022-23 season

Along with different position rankings, it’s officially time for preseason predictions. With training camp quickly approaching Bleacher Report dropped their predictions for statistical leaders for the upcoming season. One member of the Golden State Warriors was included in their list of favorites for the 2022-23 campaign.

With no surprise, Bleacher Report’s NBA staff Predicted Steph Curry to lead the NBA with the most made 3-pointers.

Wrong @BleacherReport on Twitter:

1️⃣ month before the season starts and we made our picks. Scoring Champion: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Most 3-Pointers: Steph Curry

Rebounds Per Game: Domantas Sabonis

Assists Per Game: CP3

Blocks Per Game: Myles Turner

Steals Per Game: Herb Jones Who would you change on the list? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6AkRDOi7wp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2022

On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in career made 3-pointers, Curry led the association with 285 triples in 64 games. Although he played 81 games, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield came in at No. 2 with 262 made 3-pointers.

Curry also led the NBA with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game. The reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player had four different games with nine made Jumpers from beyond the arc. Curry played 30 games with 5 or more made 3-pointers during the 2021-22 season.

Curry has led the league with the most made long-distance Jumpers in seven of the last 10 NBA seasons. Curry holds the record for most made 3-pointers in a single season with 402 from 2015-16.

