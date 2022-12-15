BPA Successfully Launches at COP27 with Goal of Attaining Commitments to 100% Renewable Energy by 2045 from Island Nations Around the Globe

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Planet Alliance (BPA) today announced its official launch, with a goal to support Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the commitment to legislatively Mandate 100% renewable energy by 2045 via the Blue Planet Climate Agreement. Tonga and Tuvalu are the first two island nations to sign the agreement at COP27, respectively, with more commitments following in the coming months. Led by Henk Rogers — visionary and advocate for climate action — BPA is paving the way for governments, businesses, and individuals to grow a global movement aimed at reducing the negative impact of fossil-fuel emissions on the planet.

Blue Planet Alliance catalyzes climate ambition through policy work, community-based solutions, and youth-led advocacy. The organization builds on the Pivotal climate change policies and initiatives of its sister organization, Blue Planet Foundation, which helped successfully navigate and pass the nation’s first 100% renewable-energy law, requiring the State of Hawaii to commit to 100% clean energy by 2045 .

“The time is now,” says Henk Rogers, founder of BPA. “Everyone is aware that fossil fuels threaten life on our planet in a critical way, but few are willing to put a time stamp on mandating action. We are advocating for 100% commitment to renewable energy by 2045 because environments and economies depend on it for sustainability. As more island nations sign the Blue Planet Climate Agreement, we are setting a goal to work together with greater strength in advocacy and create a ripple effect towards a more sustainable and livable future.”

At COP27, on November 12, Tonga became the first country to sign the Blue Planet Climate Agreement, committing to 100% Renewable Energy by 2045. Tuvalu followed suit on November 14 at BPA’s UNFCCC press conference, signing the Blue Planet Climate Agreement and committing to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Greater than the risks posed to larger countries, the threats to smaller islands are catastrophic, posing risks to food security, fisheries, and agriculture. As sea levels rise, island nations are at risk of losing coastal arable land to degradation as well as salination. SIDS are also most impacted by the costs of fossil fuels, often being forced to spend billions of dollars annually to import energy, when access to more cost-effective renewable resources — such as solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, hydro, and wave power — are readily available locally.

Utilizing a mandate-first approach to spark action, BPA is providing support to countries eager to join the movement by Uniting nations around the globe with a focus on three pillars:

Policy Work: BPA takes a legislative-mandated approach to initiating global climate change action, aiming to create measurable and scalable initiatives and results among individuals, organizations, cities, states, countries, and eventually, the planet. BPA works diligently with stakeholders to successfully pass laws that require government commitment to 100% renewable energy and drive policies to shape a future with clean energy.

Community-based solutions: BPA shares lessons-learned to support the "United People" motto – a bottom-up approach to community engagement that plays a Pivotal role in Solving the climate crisis. Every action taken by students, teachers, stakeholders and residents contributes to the goal of achieving the 100% renewable energy future for all islands and countries.

Youth-led advocacy: The Blue Planet Global Ambassador Program (BPGA) was created to Empower young leaders ages of 16 to 30 to Engage in global activism to help countries across the globe achieve a Mandate of 100% renewable energy by 2045. Participating in meetings and updates from BPA leaders , BPGA places specific emphasis on the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 7 (Clean and Affordable Energy), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 17 (Partnerships).

BPA encourages all island nations and large countries to make the commitment to reach the goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045, by working with business, governments, and leaders alike. In order to bring this dire change to fruition, both BPA and the individual island nations are calling for funds from Corporations and their country’s leadership. To learn more about Blue Planet Alliance or become a grantee, please visit: https://blueplanetalliance.org/.

About Blue Planet Alliance

Blue Planet Alliance is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2020 by visionary entrepreneur and leading climate change advocate Henk Rogers. With support from partner organizations around the globe, the mission of Blue Planet Alliance is to get islands and countries around the world to legislatively Mandate a commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2045. It is also working with governments, businesses, and individuals to help grow a global movement aimed at reducing the negative impact on the planet, thus aligning human behavior more in Harmony with nature. For more information, visit blueplanetalliance.org/.