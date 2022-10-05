Boys soccer: Winslow overcomes obstacles to remain in Class B title contention

NEWPORT — Twelve Seniors graduated. Only four reserves suited up for its most recent game. The goalkeeper is injured. And yet, the Winslow boys soccer team continues to plow through the Class B North schedule like nothing has changed.

On Tuesday, the Black Raiders dominated Nokomis 9-1 for their second win over the Warriors in six days, both by the same score. A year after outscoring its opponents 103-4 — three of those four goals allowed came in the state final, a 3-0 loss to Yarmouth — Winslow (9-0-1) has dominated its foes by “only” a 61-7 count this fall. The only blemish this season was a 2-2 draw with Cony on Sept. 6.

Winslow, which entered play Wednesday in second place behind John Bapst (9-0-0) in the Class B North Heal point standings, hasn’t lost a regular-season match since Sept. 12, 2019, a 3-1 decision to Brewer.

The Raiders opened the season with only 19 players on their roster, but due to injury and illness, 15 suited up for Tuesday’s game. Several athletes who were on the junior varsity squad last year are now seeing extended playing time for the big club.

The results have been the same, but the method of getting there has changed, Coach Aaron Wolfe said.

“It’s definitely been a totally different season,” Wolfe said. “I think we have to win differently. We have a totally different team this year, but we’re finding ways to win at this point. I think our margin for error is smaller than last year. We may not have the depth, but I think our team’s playing pretty well, and if we keep improving going into the playoffs, then I think we have a chance.”

Tuesday’s game was a mix of the old and the new. Senior Andrew Poulin — whom Wolfe praised as a consistent scorer for the Raiders since his freshman year — scored five goals and assisted on another; on his second goal, he blew through several Nokomis Defenders up the middle and blasted a low shot past Warrior keeper Dylan Souza.

But a pair of younger players also made their mark: sophomore Braden Rodrigue and junior Joey Richards, who like Poulin can dance through and around defenders with ease, each scored twice.

“It’s a big change from last year, but I think we’ve done a good job adapting with what we have,” senior midfielder Lucas Boucher said. “We play our game well. I think all the new guys have stepped up equally. We play as a team, so our success is as a team.”

Added Poulin: “I think we’ve played well with what we have. We have some players who didn’t even touch the field for varsity last year and they’re playing well. It’s a big help.”

There was also a new presence in goal Tuesday. Senior Jason Reynolds, who backstopped Winslow’s drive to last year’s state final and is one of the Raiders’ two returning starters along with Poulin, was injured recently, so Wolfe inserted Tyler Nadeau and Braden Laramee in front of the net. They combined for seven saves.

“We’ve had some kids that have been injured the whole year, and limited subs and COVID a couple times, so it’s definitely been very difficult to manage,” Wolfe said. “You just do the best you can game to game, week to week, and try to stay healthy for the playoffs, that’s the big key.

When not in net, Laramee, a senior, is part of a formidable backfield with Juniors Brady Willette and Cooper Blackley that plays more like seasoned veterans than first-year starters. Brody Willette, a sophomore defender/wing, has been a Speedy presence who helps create scoring chances, Poulin said. He can do a little scoring himself, as evidenced by his tally in a season-opening 5-0 win over Maine Central Institute.

“We had a couple guys who played varsity last year,” Wolfe said, “but for this most part, most of them are new to varsity; go up and down the roster this year, most of them played JV last year. But many of them played well on JV last year, so playing together as a group helped them.”

With Winslow in contention to return to the Class B title game, has there been any thought about some unfinished business from last year?

“We’re not worrying about that,” Poulin said. “We’re just worrying about the next game.”

And that comes Thursday at Oceanside.

