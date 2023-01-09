Boys soccer: Weekend review (Jan. 6-7) – Jan. 9 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Friday, Jan. 6

Tampa Bay Invitational

St. Ignatius Division

Lakewood Ranch 1, Jesuit 0

Mitchell 0, Gulf Breeze 0 (Gulf Breeze 5-4 in PKs)

Bloomingdale 2, Palmetto 0

St. Paul’s 2, Tampa Prep 1

St. Xavier Division

Belen Jesuit vs. Mosley, 5 (Ed Radice Field 9)

Sickles 2, King 2

Wesley Chapel 3, East Lake 2

Prime time performers

Luke Matzelle, East Lake: Scored both of the Eagles’ goals in a loss to Wesley Chapel.

St. Francis Division

Carrollwood Day 8, South Sumter 0

Other matches

Scoreboard

Academy at the Lakes 4, Winthrop College Prep 1

Seffner Christian at Universal Academy, 4

Hernando Christian 2, Real Life Christian 1

Sarasota Out-of-Door 5, Indian Rocks Christian 2

Sunlake 6, Ocala Trinity Catholic 0

Fivay 8, Zephyrhills 1

Shorecrest 5, Calvary Christian 3

Hudson 3, Weeki Wachee 1

Cypress Creek 2, Nature Coast 0

Springstead 8, Gulf 0

Prime time performers

Noah Allen, Shorecrest: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over Calvary Christian.

Jeremy Barton, Shorecrest: Had a goal and an assist in a win over Calvary Christian.

Jonathan Brink, Academy at the Lakes: Led the Wildcats by scoring all four of their goals in a win over Winthrop College Prep.

Becket Foster, Shorecrest: Assisted on two goals in a win over Calvary Christian.

Will Fotopoulos, Sunlake: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.

Tristan Heck, Sunlake: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.

Nick Kriel, Sunlake: Recorded a team-high two goals in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.

Dylan Ortiz, Sunlake: Had a goal and an assist in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.

Collin Sullivan, Hudson: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over Weeki Wachee.

Jensen Wilhelm, Hernando Christian: Scored both of the Lions goals in a win over Real Life Christian Academy.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Tampa Bay Invitational

St. Ignatius Division

Mitchell 4, Jesuit 1

Tampa Prep 2, Palmetto 1

St. Paul’s 3, Bloomingdale 1

Gulf Breeze 3, Lakewood Ranch 2

St. Xavier Division

East Lake 1, Cape Coral Mariner 0

Mosley 2, Sickles 0

Miami Beach 3, Wesley Chapel 0

Prime time performer

Nicholas Pullos, East Lake: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Luke Matzelle in a win over Cape Coral Mariner.

St. Francis Division

Carrollwood Day 4, Cape Coral 0

Brooks DeBartolo 8, South Sumter 0

Prime time performers

Aidan Brown, Brooks DeBartolo: Finished with two goals in a win over South Sumter.

Jameel Sadberry, Brooks DeBartolo: Scored two goals in a win over South Sumter.

Other matches

Scoreboard

Northside Christian 6, Universal Academy 0

Prime time performer

Keenen Sweeney, Northside Christian: Finished with two goals in a win over Universal Academy.

Today’s county schedules

Hernando County

Springstead at Central, 5:30

Hernando at Hernando Christian, 7

Hillsborough County

North Tampa Christian at Bayshore Christian, 4

Foundation Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4

Brooks DeBartolo at Patel, 5

Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7

Pasco County

Fivay at Hudson, 6

Anclote at Tarpon Springs, 6:30

Gulf at Zephyrhills, 7

Palm Harbor University at River Ridge, 7

Land O’ Lakes at Cypress Creek, 7′

Pinellas County

Anclote at Tarpon Springs, 6:30

Clearwater at Gibbs, 7

Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7

Countryside at Pinellas Park, 7

Keswick Christian at Bradenton Saint Stephen’s, 7

Sarasota Booker at Hollins, 7

Palm Harbor University at River Ridge, 7

St. Petersburg at Lakewood, 8