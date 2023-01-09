Boys soccer: Weekend review (Jan. 6-7) – Jan. 9 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Friday, Jan. 6
Tampa Bay Invitational
St. Ignatius Division
Lakewood Ranch 1, Jesuit 0
Mitchell 0, Gulf Breeze 0 (Gulf Breeze 5-4 in PKs)
Bloomingdale 2, Palmetto 0
St. Paul’s 2, Tampa Prep 1
St. Xavier Division
Belen Jesuit vs. Mosley, 5 (Ed Radice Field 9)
Sickles 2, King 2
Wesley Chapel 3, East Lake 2
Prime time performers
Luke Matzelle, East Lake: Scored both of the Eagles’ goals in a loss to Wesley Chapel.
St. Francis Division
Carrollwood Day 8, South Sumter 0
Other matches
Scoreboard
Academy at the Lakes 4, Winthrop College Prep 1
Seffner Christian at Universal Academy, 4
Hernando Christian 2, Real Life Christian 1
Sarasota Out-of-Door 5, Indian Rocks Christian 2
Sunlake 6, Ocala Trinity Catholic 0
Fivay 8, Zephyrhills 1
Shorecrest 5, Calvary Christian 3
Hudson 3, Weeki Wachee 1
Cypress Creek 2, Nature Coast 0
Springstead 8, Gulf 0
Prime time performers
Noah Allen, Shorecrest: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over Calvary Christian.
Jeremy Barton, Shorecrest: Had a goal and an assist in a win over Calvary Christian.
Jonathan Brink, Academy at the Lakes: Led the Wildcats by scoring all four of their goals in a win over Winthrop College Prep.
Becket Foster, Shorecrest: Assisted on two goals in a win over Calvary Christian.
Will Fotopoulos, Sunlake: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.
Tristan Heck, Sunlake: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.
Nick Kriel, Sunlake: Recorded a team-high two goals in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.
Dylan Ortiz, Sunlake: Had a goal and an assist in a win over Ocala Trinity Catholic.
Collin Sullivan, Hudson: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over Weeki Wachee.
Jensen Wilhelm, Hernando Christian: Scored both of the Lions goals in a win over Real Life Christian Academy.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Tampa Bay Invitational
St. Ignatius Division
Mitchell 4, Jesuit 1
Tampa Prep 2, Palmetto 1
St. Paul’s 3, Bloomingdale 1
Gulf Breeze 3, Lakewood Ranch 2
St. Xavier Division
East Lake 1, Cape Coral Mariner 0
Mosley 2, Sickles 0
Miami Beach 3, Wesley Chapel 0
Prime time performer
Nicholas Pullos, East Lake: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Luke Matzelle in a win over Cape Coral Mariner.
St. Francis Division
Carrollwood Day 4, Cape Coral 0
Brooks DeBartolo 8, South Sumter 0
Prime time performers
Aidan Brown, Brooks DeBartolo: Finished with two goals in a win over South Sumter.
Jameel Sadberry, Brooks DeBartolo: Scored two goals in a win over South Sumter.
Other matches
Scoreboard
Northside Christian 6, Universal Academy 0
Prime time performer
Keenen Sweeney, Northside Christian: Finished with two goals in a win over Universal Academy.
Today’s county schedules
Hernando County
Springstead at Central, 5:30
Hernando at Hernando Christian, 7
Hillsborough County
North Tampa Christian at Bayshore Christian, 4
Foundation Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4
Brooks DeBartolo at Patel, 5
Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7
Pasco County
Foundation Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4
Fivay at Hudson, 6
Anclote at Tarpon Springs, 6:30
Gulf at Zephyrhills, 7
Palm Harbor University at River Ridge, 7
Land O’ Lakes at Cypress Creek, 7′
Pinellas County
Anclote at Tarpon Springs, 6:30
Clearwater at Gibbs, 7
Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7
Countryside at Pinellas Park, 7
Keswick Christian at Bradenton Saint Stephen’s, 7
Sarasota Booker at Hollins, 7
Palm Harbor University at River Ridge, 7
St. Petersburg at Lakewood, 8