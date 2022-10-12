Boys Soccer Tournaments | News, Sports, Jobs

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION II

SEEDS: 1. Howland, 2. Harvey, 3. Poland, 4. Kenston, 5. Canfield, 6. Hubbard, 7. Marlington, 8. Ravenna, 9. Ursuline, 10. Salem, 11. West Branch, 12. Girard , 13. Streetsboro, 14. Alliance, 15. NDCL, 16. Gevena, 17. Jefferson Area, 18. West Geauga, 19. Lakeview, 20. Madison, 21. Edgewood, 22. Perry, 23. Niles.

Akron 1 Sectional/District

SECTIONALS

Monday, Oct. 17

Lakeview at Jefferson, 6 p.m

Perry at Marlington, 6 p.m

Streetsboro at West Branch, 6 p.m

West Geauga at Salem, 6 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 22

Jefferson-Lakeview Winner at Howland, 4 p.m

Marlington-Perry Winner vs. NDCL, 4 pm (site TBD)

West Branch-Streetsboro Winner at Kenston, 4 p.m

West Geauga-Salem Winner vs. Ursuline at YSU, 5 p.m

DISTRICTS

(at sites to be determined)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Howland-Jefferson-Lakeview Winner vs. NDCL-Marlington-Perry winner, 6 p.m

West Branch-Streetsboro-Kenston Winner vs. Ursuline-Salem-West Geauga winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

District final, 11 am (winner to play Akron 2 district Winner in regional)

Div. II Eastern District

SEEDS: 1. John Glenn, 2. Steubenville 3. Maysville 4. River View 5. New Philadelphia, 6. Indian Creek, 7. Minerva 8. St. Clairsville, 9. Beaver Local, 10. Morgan, 11. Tri-Valley , 12. East Liverpool, 13. Cambridge 14. Carrollton, 15. Philo, 16. Zanesville, 17. West Holmes,

East 1 Sectional/District

SECTIONALS

Saturday, Oct. 15

Philo at Tri-Valley, 2 p.m

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Tri-Valley-Philo Winner at John Glenn, 6:30 pm

Carrollton at St. Clairsville, 6:30 p.m

Zanesville at New Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m

East Liverpool at Indian Creek, 6:30 p.m

DISTRICTS

(at sites to be determined)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Tri-Valley-Philo-John Glenn Winner vs. Carrollton-St. Clairsville winner, TBD

New Philadelphia-Zanesville Winner vs. Indian Creek-East Liverpool winner, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 29

District final, TBD

——

East 2 Sectional/District

SECTIONALS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Cambridge at Maysville, 6:30 p.m

Beaver at River View, 6:30 p.m

West Holmes at Steubenville, 6:30 p.m

Morgan at Minerva, 6:30 p.m

DISTRICTS

(at sites to be determined)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Maysville-Cambridge Winner vs. Beaver-River View winner, TBD

Steubenville-West Holmes Winner vs. Minerva-Morgan winner, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 29

District final, TDB

——

DIVISION III

EAST SEEDS: 1.Cardinal Mooney, 2. Badger, 3. Wickliffe, 4. Crestview, 5. Warren JFK, 6. Champion, 7. Tusky Valley, 8. South Range, 9. Maplewood, 10. Mineral Ridge, 11. Mathews, 12. Jackson-Milton, 13. Steub. Catholic Central, 14. Grand Valley, 15. Columbiana, 16. Harrison, 17. Bristol, 18. Py Valley, 19. Liberty, 20. Sandy Valley, 21. Brookfield, 22. Conneaut, 23. Heartland, 24. LaBrae, 25. Campbell, 26. East Palestine, 27. Lordstown.

WEST SEEDS: 1. Beachwood, 2. Norwayne, 3. United, 4. Kirtland, 5. Berkshire, 6. Waynedale, 7. Independence, 8. Newton Falls, 9. Open Door, 10. Manchester, 11. Kidron Central Christian , 12. Crestwood, 13. Andrews Osborne, 14. Garfield, 15. Fairview, 16. Rootstown, 17. Northwestern, 18, Lake Center, 19. Smithville, 20. Lake Ridge, 21. Canton Central Catholic, 22. Loudonville, 23. St. Thomas, 24. Triway, 25. Bard Early College, 26. Cornerstone Christian, 27. Wellington, 28. Oberlin, 29. Trinity, 30. Cuyahoga Heights, 31. Chippewa, 32. Waterloo, 33. Southeast, 34. Rittman, 35. Tuslaw, 36. Cardinal, 37. Brooklyn, 38. Campus International, 39. St. Martin dePorres.

Niles 1 Sectional/District

SECTIONALS

Monday, Oct. 17

Conneaut at Brookfield, 5 p.m

Harrison Central at Jackson-Milton, 5 p.m

East Palestine at Maplewood, 5 p.m

Liberty at Grand Valley, 6 p.m

Columbiana at Mathews, 6 p.m

Sandy Valley at Tusky Valley, 5 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Brookfield-Conneaut Winner vs. Mooney at YSU, 7 p.m

Jackson-Milton-Harrison Winner vs. Maplewood-East Palestine winner, (site and time TBD)

Grand Valley-Liberty Winner at Warren JFK, 5 p.m

Mathews-Columbiana Winner vs. Tusky Valley-Sandy Valley Winner (site and time TBD)

DISTRICTS

(sites to be determined)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Mooney-Brookfield-Conneaut Winner vs. Jackson-Milton-Harrison-Maplewood-East Palestine winner, TBD

Grand Valley-Liberty-Warren JFK Winner vs. Mathews-Columbiana-Tusky Valley-Sandy Valley winner, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 29

District final, 11 am at Niles Bo Rein Stadium (winner to face Niles 2 district Winner in regional)

——

Niles 2 Sectional/District

SECTIONALS

Monday, Oct. 17

Py Valley at Bristol, 5 p.m

Heartland at Mineral Ridge, 6 p.m

Campbell at Champion, 6 p.m

Lordstown at South Range, 6 p.m

LaBrae at Steub. Catholic Central, 5 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bristol-Py Valley Winner at Badger, 5 p.m

Heartland-Mineral Ridge Winner vs. Campbell-Champion Winner (site and time to be determined)

South Range-Lordstown Winner at Wickliffe, 6pm

LaBrae-Steub. Central Winner at Crestview, 6 p.m

DISTRICTS

(at sites to be determined)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Bristol-Py Valley-Badger vs. Mineral Ridge-Heartland-Campbell-Champion winner, TBD

Wickliffe-South Range-Lordstown Winner vs. LaBrae-Steub. Catholic Central-Crestview winner, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 29

District final, 11 am at South Range (winner to face Niles 1 district Winner in regional)

——

Elyria 1 Sectional/District

SECTIONALS

Monday, Oct. 17

Tuslaw at Bard Early College, 6 p.m

Rittman at Manchester, 6 p.m

Cardinal at Northwestern, 6 p.m

Andrews Osborne vs. St. Martin dePorres, 4:30 p.m

Campus International at Newton Falls, 6 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Tuslaw-Bard College Winner at United, 6 p.m

Rittman-Manchester Winner vs. Northwestern-Cardinal winner, 6 pm (at site to be determined)

St. Martin dePorres-Andrews Osborne Winner at Waynedale, 6 p.m

Newton Falls-Campus International Winner vs. Kidron Central Christian, 6 pm (at site to be determined)

DISTRICTS

(at sites to be determined)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

United-Bard-Tuslaw Winner vs. Manchester-Rittman-Northwestern-Cardinal winner, 6 p.m

Waynedale-St. Martin-Andrews Osborne Winner vs. Kidron-International-Newton Falls winner, 6 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 29

District final, 11 am (at Sebo Stadium in Salem)