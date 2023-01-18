Boys soccer ties Loyola in first match of the season – The Harvard-Westlake Chronicle

The boys soccer team tied Loyola High School 0-0 on Jan. 13 in their first draw of the season. The team has gone 14 games undefeated (13-0-1) and sits in first place in the Mission League (6-0-1).

Midfielder Roen Bailey ’25 said although the team is encouraged by their success, they still have to stay focused for the rest of the season.

“We are all very excited by how we’ve been doing so far in the Mission League,” Bailey said. “[However]we are only halfway done with the season and recognize there is still a lot more work to be done.”

Over the course of 14 games, the team has shut out their opponents 10 times—scoring 44 goals and allowing 4.

Outside back Spencer Cassamassima ’24 said the team’s record has not changed their Outlook on the season.

“The fact that we haven’t lost all season hasn’t really affected us much,” Cassamassima said. “We came into the season with high expectations, and we expected the results we’ve been getting. As far as morale goes, our morale is very high, as it has been all season. Even if we do lose a game, I don’t see our team morale dropping.”

Midfielder SJ Schaeffer ’23 said players’ trust in each other helps improve team spirit.

“I think that the team is very confident in our ability and as a group, our team morale is very good,” Schaeffer said. “The group has a lot of trust in each other, and everybody has been very important in contributing to our success thus far.”

Schaeffer said the team will continue to play the same way after their tie against Loyola.

“There are no changes in response to a tie like that,” Schaeffer said. “We take each game as it comes and still maintain the same level of focus that we have in the first half of the season. Loyola is a difficult place to play at, and we showed a strong performance there in order to get a point. The season is in our control, and how well we do will depend on our focus and intensity from now until the end of the season.”

The team will begin the second half of the Mission League season with an away game against St. Francis High School on Jan. 18.