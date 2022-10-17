Boys soccer: This week’s county tournament semifinals previews
Nine county tournament semifinal rounds will be contested this week, and NJ.com has you covered with a look at each semifinal to get you ready for the action.
Our previews for each tournament semifinal round can be found below.
CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Oct. 20 | BRACKET
ESSEX COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 19 | BRACKET
GREATER MIDDLESEX CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Oct. 22 | BRACKET
HUNTERDON/WARREN/SUSSEX TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 19 | BRACKET
MERCER COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Oct. 18 | BRACKET
MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Oct. 18 | BRACKET
SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 19 | BRACKET
SHORE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Oct. 20 | BRACKET
SOUTH JERSEY COACHES’ CUP
Wednesday, Oct. 19 | BRACKET
Corey Annan and Lauren Knego cover boys soccer and may be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]. Follow them on Twitter @coreyannan360 and @laurenknego.
