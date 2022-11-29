Boys soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Nov. 29 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Monday’s scoreboard
Hernando County
Lecanto 7, Hernando 0
Springstead 3, Citrus 0
Nature Coast 3, Crystal River 1
Weeki Wachee 2, Central 0
Prime time performers
Bryce Cromie, Sr., Springstead: Made nine saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Citrus.
Raul Maldonado, Sr., Springstead: Finished with one goal and one assist in a win over Citrus.
Aidan Ramirez, So., Nature Coast: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over Crystal River.
Hillsborough County
Universal Academy 5, Academy at the Lakes 4
Brooks DeBartolo 6, Winthrop College Prep 1
Bloomingdale 1, Durant 0
Steinbrenner 4, Alonso 0
Newsome 5, Tampa Catholic 0
Plant City 9, Zephyrhills 1
Plant 3, Wiregrass Ranch 1
Prime time performers
Greyson Ayer, So., Newsome: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over Tampa Catholic.
Alex Borysov, Jr., Brooks DeBartolo: Led the Phoenix with three goals in a win over Winthrop College Prep.
Noah Defranceco, Sr., Plant City: Recorded two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.
Stephen Gilbert, Sr., Newsome: Led the Wolves with three goals in a win over Tampa Catholic.
Ismael Gonzalez, Fr., Plant City: Assisted on two goals and scored one of her own in a win over Zephyrhills.
Giovanni Morales, Jr., Bloomingdale’s: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Benjamin Grizio in a win over Durant.
Manuel Nava, Sr., Plant City: Led the Raiders with four goals and an assist in a win over Zephyrhills.
Pasco County
Universal Academy 5, Academy at the Lakes 4
Hudson 6, Gulf 1
River Ridge 8, Pasco 0
Plant City at Zephyrhills, 7
Plant 3, Wiregrass Ranch 1
Mitchell 4, Anclote 1
Prime time performers
Carson Ashton, So., Academy at the Lakes: Assisted on two goals in a loss to Universal Academy.
Jonathan Brink, Sr., Academy at the Lakes: Scored a team-high three goals in a loss to Universal Academy.
Michael Canizio, Jr., River Ridge: Led the Royal Knights with three goals and an assist in a win over Pasco.
Landen Hebb, So., River Ridge: Recorded two goals in a win over Pasco.
Jimmy Pedraza, Jr., River Ridge: Assisted on two goals and scored one in a win over Pasco.
Joshua Sarka, So., River Ridge: Assisted on two goals in a win over Pasco.
Pinellas County
Osceola 4, Hollins 1
Boca Ciega 6, Gibbs 0
Today’s county schedulee.g
Hillsborough County
Bayshore Christian at Seffner Christian, 4
Academy at the Lakes at North Tampa Christian, 4
Lennard at Sumner, 6
Blake at Steinbrenner, 6
Gaither at Sickles, 6
Plant City at Riverview, 6
King at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6
Freedom at Tampa Bay Tech, 6
Chamberlain at Wharton, 6
Newsome at Spoto, 6
East Bay at Brandon, 6
Hillsborough at Strawberry Crest, 6
Leto at Plant, 6
Robinson at Osceola, 7
Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 7
Winthrop College Prep at Admiral Farragut, 7
Universal Academy at Keswick Christian, 7
Cambridge Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7
Shorecrest at Jesuit, 7
East Lake at Tampa Prep, 7
Pasco County
Academy at the Lakes at North Tampa Christian, 4
Calvary Christian at Mitchell, 7
St. Petersburg at Wesley Chapel, 7
Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 7
River Ridge at Sunlake, 7:30
Pinellas County
King at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6
Lakeside Christian at Canterbury, 6
Calvary Christian at Mitchell, 7
St. Petersburg at Wesley Chapel, 7
Robinson at Osceola, 7
Indian Rocks Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7
Winthrop College Prep at Admiral Farragut, 7
Universal Academy at Keswick Christian, 7
Shorecrest at Jesuit, 7
East Lake at Tampa Prep, 7
Pinellas Park at Lakewood, 8
Clearwater at Dunedin, 8