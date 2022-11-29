Boys soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Nov. 29 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Monday’s scoreboard

Hernando County

Lecanto 7, Hernando 0

Springstead 3, Citrus 0

Nature Coast 3, Crystal River 1

Weeki Wachee 2, Central 0

Prime time performers

Bryce Cromie, Sr., Springstead: Made nine saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Citrus.

Raul Maldonado, Sr., Springstead: Finished with one goal and one assist in a win over Citrus.

Aidan Ramirez, So., Nature Coast: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over Crystal River.

Hillsborough County

Universal Academy 5, Academy at the Lakes 4

Brooks DeBartolo 6, Winthrop College Prep 1

Bloomingdale 1, Durant 0

Steinbrenner 4, Alonso 0

Newsome 5, Tampa Catholic 0

Plant City 9, Zephyrhills 1

Plant 3, Wiregrass Ranch 1

Prime time performers

Greyson Ayer, So., Newsome: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over Tampa Catholic.

Alex Borysov, Jr., Brooks DeBartolo: Led the Phoenix with three goals in a win over Winthrop College Prep.

Noah Defranceco, Sr., Plant City: Recorded two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.

Stephen Gilbert, Sr., Newsome: Led the Wolves with three goals in a win over Tampa Catholic.

Ismael Gonzalez, Fr., Plant City: Assisted on two goals and scored one of her own in a win over Zephyrhills.

Giovanni Morales, Jr., Bloomingdale’s: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Benjamin Grizio in a win over Durant.

Manuel Nava, Sr., Plant City: Led the Raiders with four goals and an assist in a win over Zephyrhills.

Pasco County

Hudson 6, Gulf 1

River Ridge 8, Pasco 0

Mitchell 4, Anclote 1

Prime time performers

Carson Ashton, So., Academy at the Lakes: Assisted on two goals in a loss to Universal Academy.

Jonathan Brink, Sr., Academy at the Lakes: Scored a team-high three goals in a loss to Universal Academy.

Michael Canizio, Jr., River Ridge: Led the Royal Knights with three goals and an assist in a win over Pasco.

Landen Hebb, So., River Ridge: Recorded two goals in a win over Pasco.

Jimmy Pedraza, Jr., River Ridge: Assisted on two goals and scored one in a win over Pasco.

Joshua Sarka, So., River Ridge: Assisted on two goals in a win over Pasco.

Pinellas County

Osceola 4, Hollins 1

Boca Ciega 6, Gibbs 0

Today's county schedule

Hillsborough County

Bayshore Christian at Seffner Christian, 4

Academy at the Lakes at North Tampa Christian, 4

Lennard at Sumner, 6

Blake at Steinbrenner, 6

Gaither at Sickles, 6

Plant City at Riverview, 6

King at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6

Freedom at Tampa Bay Tech, 6

Chamberlain at Wharton, 6

Newsome at Spoto, 6

East Bay at Brandon, 6

Hillsborough at Strawberry Crest, 6

Leto at Plant, 6

Robinson at Osceola, 7

Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 7

Winthrop College Prep at Admiral Farragut, 7

Universal Academy at Keswick Christian, 7

Cambridge Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7

Shorecrest at Jesuit, 7

East Lake at Tampa Prep, 7

Pasco County

Calvary Christian at Mitchell, 7

St. Petersburg at Wesley Chapel, 7

River Ridge at Sunlake, 7:30

Pinellas County

Lakeside Christian at Canterbury, 6

Indian Rocks Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7

Pinellas Park at Lakewood, 8

Clearwater at Dunedin, 8