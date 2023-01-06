Boys soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Jan. 6 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Tampa Bay Invitational
St. Ignatius Division
Thursday’s scoreboard
Jesuit 1, Bloomingdale 0
Palmetto 2, Lakewood Ranch 2
Mitchell 2, St. Paul’s 1
Gulf Breeze 1, Tampa Prep 0
Prime time preps
Carmine Dutch Iavarone, Jesuit: Named the MaxPreps player of the match after helping the Tigers get past Bloomingdale in a battle of unbeatens.
Andrew Misemer, Mitchell: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over St. Paul’s.
Joseph Tobin, Mitchell: Had a goal and an assist in a win over St. Paul’s.
St. Xavier Division
Thursday’s scoreboard
Wesley Chapel 4, Mosley 1
Miami Beach 7, Sickles 1
Cape Coral Mariner 3, King 0
Other matches
Thursday’s scoreboard
Hernando Christian at North Tampa Christian, 3:30
Canterbury at Seffner Christian, 4
Academy at the Lakes 8, Bishop McLaughlin 0
Plant City 3, Lake Gibson 2
Tarpon Springs at Hudson, 7
St. Petersburg Catholic at Bradenton Saint Stephen’s, 7
Berkeley Prep 5, Pasco 2
Sunlake 13, Gulf 0
Lakeland 4, Zephyrhills 0
Wiregrass Ranch 3, River Ridge 2
Tampa Catholic 5, Clearwater Central Catholic 1
Prime time performers
Jonathan Brink, Academy at the Lakes: Recorded three goals and an assist in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.
Engel Cortes-Ramos, Academy at the Lakes: Assisted on two goals in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.
Dylan Dana, Tampa Catholic: Led the Crusaders with three goals in a win over Clearwater Central Catholic.
Will Fotopoulos, Sunlake: Finished with three assists and two goals in a win over Gulf.
Matias Gonzalez, Sunlake: Assisted on three goals in a win over Gulf.
Angel Guerra, Plant City: Recorded two assists and a goal in a win over Lake Gibson.
David Gutierrez, Sunlake: Ended up with three goals and an assist in a win over Gulf.
Santi Jaramillo, Tampa Catholic: Assisted on two goals in a win over Clearwater Central Catholic.
Nathan Lee, Sunlake: Scored three goals in a win over Gulf.
Preston Logan, Academy at the Lakes: Had two goals in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.
Dylan Ortiz, Sunlake: Recorded two goals and two assists in a win over Gulf.
Juan Sanchez, Pasco: Had a goal and an assist in a loss to Berkeley Prep.
Jorge Suarez-Lozano, Sunlake: Finished with two assists and a goal in a win over Gulf.
Nate Smith, Academy at the Lakes: Recorded three goals and an assist in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.
Jeremy Tovar, Wiregrass Ranch: Ended up with a goal and an assist in a win over River Ridge.
Cole Turner, Wiregrass Ranch: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over River Ridge.
Today’s schedules
Tampa Bay Invitational
St. Ignatius Division
Jesuit vs. Lakewood Ranch, 7 (Ed Radice Field 9/semifinal match)
Mitchell vs. Gulf Breeze, 7(Ed Radice Field 1/semifinal match)
Bloomingdale vs. Palmetto, 7 (Ed Radice Field 2)
Tampa Prep vs. St. Paul’s, 7 (Ed Radice Field 6)
St. Xavier Division
Belen Jesuit vs. Mosley, 5 (Ed Radice Field 9)
Sickles vs. King, 5 (Ed Radice Field 1)
East Lake vs. Wesley Chapel, 7 (Ed Radice Field 3/semifinal match)
Miami Beach vs. Cape Coral Mariner, 7 (Ed Radice Field 4/semifinal match)
St. Francis Division
South Sumter vs. Carrollwood Day, 5 (Ed Radice Field 2)
Ida Baker vs. Brooks DeBartolo, 5 (Ed Radice Field 3)
Cape Coral vs. Gaither, 5 (Ed Radice Field 4)
Other matches
Winthrop College Prep at Academy at the Lakes, 4
Seffner Christian at Universal Academy, 4
Real Life Christian at Hernando Christian, 4
Sarasota Out-of-Door at Indian Rocks Christian, 6:30
Ocala Trinity Catholic at Sunlake, 6:30
Zephyrhills at Fivay, 7
Calvary Christian at Shorecrest, 7
Hudson at Weeki Wachee, 7:30
Nature Coast at Cypress Creek, 7:30
Gulf at Springstead, 7:30
Boca Ciega at Seminole, 8