Boys soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Jan. 6 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Tampa Bay Invitational

St. Ignatius Division

Thursday’s scoreboard

Jesuit 1, Bloomingdale 0

Palmetto 2, Lakewood Ranch 2

Mitchell 2, St. Paul’s 1

Gulf Breeze 1, Tampa Prep 0

Prime time preps

Carmine Dutch Iavarone, Jesuit: Named the MaxPreps player of the match after helping the Tigers get past Bloomingdale in a battle of unbeatens.

Andrew Misemer, Mitchell: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over St. Paul’s.

Joseph Tobin, Mitchell: Had a goal and an assist in a win over St. Paul’s.

St. Xavier Division

Thursday’s scoreboard

Wesley Chapel 4, Mosley 1

Miami Beach 7, Sickles 1

Cape Coral Mariner 3, King 0

Other matches

Thursday’s scoreboard

Hernando Christian at North Tampa Christian, 3:30

Canterbury at Seffner Christian, 4

Academy at the Lakes 8, Bishop McLaughlin 0

Plant City 3, Lake Gibson 2

Tarpon Springs at Hudson, 7

St. Petersburg Catholic at Bradenton Saint Stephen’s, 7

Berkeley Prep 5, Pasco 2

Sunlake 13, Gulf 0

Lakeland 4, Zephyrhills 0

Wiregrass Ranch 3, River Ridge 2

Tampa Catholic 5, Clearwater Central Catholic 1

Prime time performers

Jonathan Brink, Academy at the Lakes: Recorded three goals and an assist in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.

Engel Cortes-Ramos, Academy at the Lakes: Assisted on two goals in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.

Dylan Dana, Tampa Catholic: Led the Crusaders with three goals in a win over Clearwater Central Catholic.

Will Fotopoulos, Sunlake: Finished with three assists and two goals in a win over Gulf.

Matias Gonzalez, Sunlake: Assisted on three goals in a win over Gulf.

Angel Guerra, Plant City: Recorded two assists and a goal in a win over Lake Gibson.

David Gutierrez, Sunlake: Ended up with three goals and an assist in a win over Gulf.

Santi Jaramillo, Tampa Catholic: Assisted on two goals in a win over Clearwater Central Catholic.

Nathan Lee, Sunlake: Scored three goals in a win over Gulf.

Preston Logan, Academy at the Lakes: Had two goals in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.

Dylan Ortiz, Sunlake: Recorded two goals and two assists in a win over Gulf.

Juan Sanchez, Pasco: Had a goal and an assist in a loss to Berkeley Prep.

Jorge Suarez-Lozano, Sunlake: Finished with two assists and a goal in a win over Gulf.

Nate Smith, Academy at the Lakes: Recorded three goals and an assist in a win over Bishop McLaughlin.

Jeremy Tovar, Wiregrass Ranch: Ended up with a goal and an assist in a win over River Ridge.

Cole Turner, Wiregrass Ranch: Recorded a goal and an assist in a win over River Ridge.

Today’s schedules

Tampa Bay Invitational

St. Ignatius Division

Jesuit vs. Lakewood Ranch, 7 (Ed Radice Field 9/semifinal match)

Mitchell vs. Gulf Breeze, 7(Ed Radice Field 1/semifinal match)

Bloomingdale vs. Palmetto, 7 (Ed Radice Field 2)

Tampa Prep vs. St. Paul’s, 7 (Ed Radice Field 6)

St. Xavier Division

Belen Jesuit vs. Mosley, 5 (Ed Radice Field 9)

Sickles vs. King, 5 (Ed Radice Field 1)

East Lake vs. Wesley Chapel, 7 (Ed Radice Field 3/semifinal match)

Miami Beach vs. Cape Coral Mariner, 7 (Ed Radice Field 4/semifinal match)

St. Francis Division

South Sumter vs. Carrollwood Day, 5 (Ed Radice Field 2)

Ida Baker vs. Brooks DeBartolo, 5 (Ed Radice Field 3)

Cape Coral vs. Gaither, 5 (Ed Radice Field 4)

Other matches

Winthrop College Prep at Academy at the Lakes, 4

Seffner Christian at Universal Academy, 4

Real Life Christian at Hernando Christian, 4

Sarasota Out-of-Door at Indian Rocks Christian, 6:30

Ocala Trinity Catholic at Sunlake, 6:30

Zephyrhills at Fivay, 7

Calvary Christian at Shorecrest, 7

Hudson at Weeki Wachee, 7:30

Nature Coast at Cypress Creek, 7:30

Gulf at Springstead, 7:30

Boca Ciega at Seminole, 8