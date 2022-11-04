Boys soccer: State tournament results, photos and coverage for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Wednesday, Nov. 2
In-Season Tournament
St. Benedict’s 2, Pennington 0 – Box Score
Barringer 5, Newark Central 1 – Box Score
Newark East Side 6, Science Park 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1
3-Florence 1, 2-Roselle Park 0 – Box Score
8-Shore 5, 12-Point Pleasant Beach 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2
2-Holmdel 2, 6-Manasquan 0 – Box Score
8-Wall 2, 5-South River 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3
1-Robbinsville 2, 4-Neptune 0 – Box Score
10-Allentown 1, 14-Matawan 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4
4-Monroe 1 (5), 1-Howell 1 (4) – Box Score
3-Freehold Township 3, 15-South Brunswick 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1
5-Wallington 1, 1-Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score
2-Waldwick 2, 3-Boonton 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2
1-Ramsey 2, 4-Demarest 1 – Box Score
3-Pascack Valley 3, 2-Glen Rock 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3
7-Roxbury 6, 6-Wayne Valley 0 – Box Score
5-Morris Hills 1 (8), 1-Ramapo 1 (7) – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4
1-Clifton 1, 13-Passaic Tech 0 – Box Score
2-West Orange 1, 3-Kearny 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1
1-Brearley 1, 4-Whippany Park 0 – Box Score
7-Glen Ridge 2, 3-North Arlington 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2
1-Harrison 1, 5-Hanover Park 0 – Box Score
6-Voorhees 3, 2-Rutherford 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3
5-South Plainfield 1, 8-Colonia 0 – Box Score
7-Mendham 2, 6-Randolph 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4
6-Hunterdon Central 1, 2-Elizabeth 0 – Box Score
1-Westfield 2, 4-Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, South Jersey, Group 1
1-Haddon Township 5, 4-Palmyra 0 – Box Score
2-Glassboro 1, 3-Penns Grove 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, South Jersey, Group 2
6-Delran 2, 2-Cinnaminson 0 – Box Score
8-Sterling 3, 4-Willingboro 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, South Jersey, Group 3
1-Shawnee 2, 12-Moorestown 1 – Box Score
3-Cherry Hill West 3, 2-Hammonton 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, South Jersey, Group 4
1-Rancocas Valley 1 (3), 5-Kingsway 1 (1) – Box Score
2-Cherokee 2, 6-Toms River North 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Non-Public A
3-Delbarton 3, 6-Newark Academy 1 – Box Score
2-Bergen Catholic 4, 7-Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score
1-Seton Hall Prep 1, 8-Don Bosco Prep 0 – Box Score
4-Dwight-Englewood 3, 5-Oratory 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Non-Public B
1-Gill St. Bernard’s 11, 8-Morristown-Beard 0 – Box Score
3-Rutgers Prep 4, 11-Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score
2-Montclair Kimberley 3, 7-Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score
5-Hawthorne Christian 2, 4-Wardlaw-Hartridge 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Non-Public A
3-St. Peter’s Prep 2, 6-St. Joseph (Met.) 1 – Box Score
1-Christian Brothers 4, 8-St. John Vianney 0 – Box Score
4-Pingry 5, 5-St. Augustine 0 – Box Score
7-Paul VI 4, 2-Notre Dame 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Non-Public B
12-Moorestown Friends 4, 4-Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score
1-St. Rose 4, 9-Princeton Day 3 – Box Score
7-Noor-ul-iman 1, 2-Doane Academy 0 – Box Score
3-Bishop Eustace 1, 6-Ranney 0 – Box Score
