Boys soccer: State tournament first round action from across Oregon

The action-packed Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A state soccer tournaments started on Saturday.

The second round will be played on Tuesday, and will include action from all of the state’s classifications.

Take a look at the first round soccer games from Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A:

CLASS 6A

(1) Jesuit 3, (32) West Salem 0

(16) Ida B. Wells 2, (17) South Salem 1 (PK 5-3)

Wells will play at Jesuit in the second round.

(9) Central Catholic 1, (24) Beaverton 0

(8) Grants Pass 4, (25) Forest Grove 0

Grants Pass will host Central Catholic in the second round.

(5) McNary 3, (28) Clackamas 2

(12) Gresham 2, (21) McMinnville 0

Gresham will play at McNary in the second round.

(20) Mountainside 3, (13) Century 2 (PK 3-2)

(4) South Eugene 4, (29) David Douglas 0

Mountainside will play at South Eugene in the second round.

(3) Lincoln 5, (30) Liberty 1

(14) Sherwood 4, (19) Cleveland 3

Sherwood will play at Lincoln in the second round.

(11) Aloha 1, (22) North Medford 0

(6) Willamette 5, (27) Tualatin 0

Aloha will play at Willamette in the second round.

(7) Westview , (26) West Linn

(10) Grant 3, (23) Lake Oswego 2

Grant will play at Westview in the second round.

(15) Glencoe 5, (18) Sandy 1

(2) Lakeridge 4, (31) Franklin 1

Glencoe will play at Lakeridge in the second round.

CLASS 3A/2A/1A

(16) Sisters 3, (17) Blanchet Catholic 2 (PK 4-2)

Sisters will play at Oregon Episcopal in the second round.

(13) Dayton 3, (20) Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0

Dayton will play at Westside Christian in the second round.

(14) Valley Catholic 2, (19) Pleasant Hill 1

Valley Catholic will play at Riverdale in the second round.

(15) Central Linn 3, (18) North Valley 0

Central Linn will play at Catlin Gabel in the second round.

