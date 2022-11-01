Boys soccer: South Jersey Non-Public B, first round roundup, Oct. 31

Three goals on either side of Halftime saw sixth-seeded Ranney defeat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Tinton Falls.

A brace from Tyler Yang helped lead the way for Ranney (8-7-2), with the team finding the net six times over the course of the 90 minutes.

Gabe Garnett, Scott Huang, Eddie Magherini and John Laub all found the net for Ranney.

Jimmy Kane scored two goals, as part of a 33-goal senior campaign, in the loss for Wildwood Catholic (1-13).

Ranney will face third-seeded Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken Wednesday afternoon.

Moorestown Friends 1, Holy Cross Prep 0

Preston Galanis scored a second half winning goal as 12th-seeded Moorestown Friends defeated fifth-seeded Holy Cross Prep 1-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Delran.

In a match that saw Moorestown Friends (5-10-1) register 22 shots on target alongside Holy Cross Prep’s (4-12-1) 14 shots on target alike, the two sides could only field one goal between themselves as Galanis finished off a feed from Jared Kolaris.

Moorestown Friends’ Jonah Bierig had a fine game in goal, making 9 saves in a Pivotal clean sheet.

Moorestown Friends will travel to fourth-seeded Gloucester Catholic on Wednesday.

Noor-ul-iman 4, Trenton Catholic 0

A Zayd Najimi hat-trick powered seventh-seeded Noor-ul-iman past 10th-seeded Trenton Catholic 4-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Monmouth Junction.

Noor-ul-iman’s (8-1-1) Tariq Fahumy opened the scoring, Assisted by Ameer Emera.

Fahumy would find himself being the provider for the next goal, the first of Najimi’s three on the day.

Trenton Catholic finishes the season at 6-8-1.

Noor-ul-iman will head on the road to face second-seeded Doane Academy, in Burlington, on Wednesday.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.