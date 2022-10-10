Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022

Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament Champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.

The tournament has been held since 1971, with Shawnee holding the record for the most tournament titles (12). Cherry Hill East has the second-most with four SJCC titles. Cinnaminson, who won the 2021 South Jersey Coaches Cup, has won the bracket three times, which is tied for third-most along with Washington Township, Cherry Hill East, Cherokee and Moorestown.

The first round of the tournament will begin on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15, with the higher seed hosting the game. The higher seed will also host the quarterfinals, which will occur on Monday, Oct. 17. Both the semifinals and Championship game will be hosted at Decou Lacrosse and Soccer Field Complex in Cherry Hill, NJ. The semifinals will happen on Oct. 19 at 5 and 7 pm, while the final round will be on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m

BRACKET: 2022 Boys Soccer – South Jersey Coaches Cup

NOTE: Dates/times for the first and second rounds of the tournament will be updated once they are announced.

1-Rancocas Valley

2-Cinnaminson

3-Cherokee

4- Shawnee

5-Middle Township

6-Kingsway

7-Haddon Township

8-Egg Harbor

9-Washington Township

10-Cherry Hill East

11-West Deptford

12-Cherry Hill West

13-Hammonton

14-St. Augustine

15-Gloucester Tech

16-Florence

