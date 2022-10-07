Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

Christian Brothers Academy, ranked No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earns the top seed in the Shore Conference Tournament after starting off the season with a 9-1 record. CBA is looking to win back-to-back SCT titles after winning the bracket in 2021.

The first round will begin on Oct. 11, as top-seeded CBA and Howell (No. 2 seed in SCT) earned first-round byes. The second round and quarterfinals will occur on Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 respectively. The first three rounds will be played at the higher seeds’ sites.

Both the semifinals and Championship game will be hosted at Summerfield Elementary School in Neptune, NJ. The semifinal will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 pm, while the final round will occur Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m

Down below is the link to the bracket and the official seeds.

BRACKET: 2022 Shore Conference Tournament

SEEDS

1- CBA (10-1)

2- Howell (9-2)

3- Holmdel (10-1)

4- Freehold Township (8-3)

5- Point Boro (8-1-1)

6- Marlboro (3-3-1)

7- Rumson-Fair Haven (6-3-1)

8- Colts Neck (6-2-1)

9- Toms River North (6-1-1)

10- Middletown South (5-4-1)

11- Neptune (9-2-1)

12- Long Branch (5-3-2)

13- Middletown North (5-5)

14- Wall (6-3-1)

15- Manasquan (5-4)

16- Southern (6-3)

17- Jackson Liberty (7-2-2)

18- Manalapan (4-4-1)

19- Ocean Township (5-4-1)

20- Matawan (4-4-1)

21- St. Rose (7-2-1)

22- Toms River South (5-3)

23- Lacey (5-4-1)

24- Toms River East (3-3-2)

25- Central (5-4)

26- Jackson Memorial (6-6-1)

27- Lakewood (3-4-1)

28- Manchester Township (8-3)

29- Raritan (5-5-1)

30- Ranney (5-3-1)

