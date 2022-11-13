Boys soccer: Shawnee tied at Halftime in Division II state Championship match

COLUMBUS – It was an even first half.

And that’s what the score showed.

Shawnee and Bexley were scoreless at the half in the Division II boys soccer state championship Saturday at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field.

It marks Shawnee’s third time at the state tournament (2001, 2020, 2022) and first trip to the state championship match

Bexley had the first few scoring chances in the opening minutes. In the first seven minutes, Bexley had a pair of corner kicks and a free kick from 25-yards out. But Bexley couldn’t manage a shot.

The best scoring chance in the first half came off the foot of Bexley’s James McCann, who pounded a Missile shot from 22-yards out and hit clanked off the crossbar.

That came with 2:25 left in the first half.

Shawnee’s Austin Miller got a header off a corner kick with 28 minutes left in the first half, but it couldn’t find the net.

The Indians’ Caleb Miller had a free kick from 25-yards out, but didn’t get it on the net.

The Shawnee defense had plenty of duty in the first half, with Caleb Miller making three key stops and Noah Neff had two.

Shawnee had three shots in the first half. Bexley had two.

Soccer history: This was the ninth time a boys soccer team from the area has reached the state tournament. It marks Shawnee’s third time (2001, 2020, 2022).

The only teams to reach the state championship match are Bluffton (2019) and Shawnee this year. Bluffton lost to The Wellington School, 4-0.

This was Bexley’s eighth trip to the state tournament. The Lions won the state title in 2003 and 2005.

