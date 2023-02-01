Boys’ Soccer Senior Night Ends Up In A Loss Against Palisades – The Oarsman

With Playoffs looming, boys’ soccer, 4-5-2 in league and 4-8-2 overall, lost to the Palisades Dolphins at the team’s Senior Night Monday 3-0.

The Gondoliers, who also lost to Palisades earlier in the season, put up a much better fight Monday evening. With impressive plays and tight defense, the game was evenly matched, the first half ending 0-0.

Coach Dillon Chapman attributes the loss to three crucial mistakes during the second half of the game: mistiming in certain moments, the ball not landing properly, and miscommunication.

“With a team of their quality, you make three mistakes—you make any mistake—and you’ll get punished,” he said.

Even with the loss, Chapman is pleased with the performance of the players.

“I was proud of the boys and the way they competed and the way they improved from the last time we played them,” he said.

The game was the boys’ Senior Night, celebrating seven players on the team who will be graduating this year. Chapman, who’s been coaching at Venice for five years, appreciates the seniors’ contributions.

“They were a part of the beginning of reforming the culture and building the foundation of the soccer program,” he said.

Coming off a Division 4 CIF Championship last year, the team hopes to retain the title in Division 3 this year, despite a lack of experience playing together.

“This group, we’re trying to gel,” they said. “We have a lot of depth and a lot of talent, but we’re young.”

With an overall positive attitude, plus a valuable mix of both talented and experienced players, the Gondoliers may have a shot.

“Our eyes are on winning it all,” Chapman said.

The boys’ soccer team plays the LACES Unicorns away today at 4:30 pm