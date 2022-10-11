Boys’ soccer: Scarborough subdues South Portland, remains undefeated

SOUTH PORTLAND — It’s been an unpredictable year of parity in Class A South boys’ soccer, but Scarborough continues to stand alone.

Undefeated, untied and atop both the Heal point standings and the Varsity Maine poll.

Monday evening at Martin Memorial Field, the Red Storm passed their latest test, getting a first-half goal from Kilson Joao and a second-half tally from Will Fallona to beat South Portland, 2-0.

“This is a good win for us on the road,” said Scarborough Coach Mark Diaz. “It’s way different than our field. It’s smaller and more compact and South Portland’s a good team to play against.”

The Red Storm (12-0), who entered the game with a 67-4 goal differential, went ahead to stay in the 20th minute when Matthew Fallona passed the ball across to Joao, who eluded a defender and blasted a left-footed shot past keeper Thomas Caouette (six saves).

“Scarborough is so fast and opportunistic,” said South Portland Coach Bryan Hoy. “There’s a reason why they’re undefeated. They’re a really good team.”

South Portland (9-3) played without standout senior striker Divin Mpinga, who is sidelined due to a knee injury. The Red Riots had a couple of opportunities, but Scarborough keeper Nicholas Ouellette (five saves) denied Curtis Metcalf twice, then went sprawling to save a bid from Griffin Tetzlaff.

The Red Storm doubled their lead on their fifth corner kick of the second half.

Moments after Will Fallona headed the ball off Caouette’s fingertips and the post, he got another chance and headed Dillon MacLeod’s serve past Caouette and just inside the far post to make it 2-0.

“My little brother (Matthew) was coming in and I told him to just stay for a sec so I could finish one,” said Will Fallona. “Dillon dropped a dime. I told him right where I wanted it and he put it there.”

Ouellette preserved the lead by denying Joey Hanlon on a one-timer in front and saving another shot from Metcalf.

“We want to keep the train rolling,” said Will Fallona. “There’s a little bit of pressure, but we want to keep on going.”

“We’ve been consistent so far and that’s what we’re preaching to the guys,” Diaz added. “If we stay consistent, we’ll have a good chance to win.”

The Red Riots hope Mpinga will be able to return, but Hoy thinks his team is capable of going on a playoff run regardless.

“We tried some different things tonight to see what it looked like against a really good team, and hopefully we’ll get (Divin) back for the playoffs, and if not, we’ll adjust.

“Last year, Marshwood was not the best team going into the playoffs, but they won the whole thing, so it just depends who’s playing well at the right time and who gets hot.”